Dr. Yasho V Verma
Management Thinker & Philosopher
Dr. Yasho V Verma is also a former COO at LG, an academician, a startup mentor and a veteran in consumer durables. Currently, he is advisor to Videocon and a member on board of Dena Bank. Dr. Verma is a PHD in organizational behavior from IIT Kharagpur.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Emotional Intelligence: 10 Things You Must Know
Emotional Intelligence as a wide array of learned competencies and skills and not merely as innate talents,
5 roadblocks startup employees face from their bosses
Talent Management is most crucial for emerging businesses, it must be backed by mindfulness from founders.
Success is a result of knowledge and positive attitude which result in ideas and opportunities
An opportunity is a favorable set of circumstances that creates the need for a new product, service or business idea
'A business idea may or may not be a business opportunity'
As the old saying goes-- if it were easy, everyone would do it.
5 realities Indian entrepreneurs have to face to be successful
It is important to understand some realities associated with being an entrepreneur and eyeing success.
5 myths about startups in India
It is important to understand some myths associated with starting up and being an entrepreneur.