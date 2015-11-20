Elon Musk Is Personally Interviewing Job Candidates
As the father of five sons, chief executive of two companies (Tesla, SpaceX) and occasional sitcom guest star, Elon Musk's to-do list is undoubtedly very long.
Near the top? Building up Tesla's autonomous vehicle division. He made that clear last night, when he tweeted out a call for software engineers to apply.
Ramping up the Autopilot software team at Tesla to achieve generalized full autonomy. If interested, contact autopilot@teslamotors.com.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2015
We are looking for hardcore software engineers. No prior experience with cars required. Please include code sample or link to your work.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2015
Not intrigued yet? Musk sweetened the proposition with his next tweet:
Should mention that I will be interviewing people personally and Autopilot reports directly to me. This is a super high priority.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2015
So for all the qualified "hardcore" software engineers out there, now is your chance. To meet Musk -- i.e. billionaire entrepreneur and the inspiration for the Tony Stark character in the Iron Man movies – just email autopilot@teslamotors.com with a code sample link to your work.
Those who make the cut will work on Tesla's Autopilot system, which transforms the company's Model S into a semi-autonomous car that can detect and respond to highway traffic and conditional hazards. (Unlike Google's self-driving cars autopilot does require the assistance of a human driver, although Musk has said that he is aiming for full automation within three years.)
Recently, DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg indirectly credited his Tesla Model S (presumably its autopilot system) for saving his life after a car accident last month. "Thank you, Elon Musk — you saved my life," Katzenberg told The Hollywood Reporter after the collision.
To which Musk modestly responded:
Compliment from Jeffrey is much appreciated, but the people of Tesla deserve all the credit— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2015
And that's why Musk continues to be a leader to watch.
