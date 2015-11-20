Hiring

Elon Musk Is Personally Interviewing Job Candidates

As the father of five sons, chief executive of two companies (Tesla, SpaceX) and occasional sitcom guest star, Elon Musk's to-do list is undoubtedly very long.

Near the top? Building up Tesla's autonomous vehicle division. He made that clear last night, when he tweeted out a call for software engineers to apply.

Not intrigued yet? Musk sweetened the proposition with his next tweet:

So for all the qualified "hardcore" software engineers out there, now is your chance. To meet Musk -- i.e. billionaire entrepreneur and the inspiration for the Tony Stark character in the Iron Man movies – just email autopilot@teslamotors.com with a code sample link to your work. 

Those who make the cut will work on Tesla's Autopilot system, which transforms the company's Model S into a semi-autonomous car that can detect and respond to highway traffic and conditional hazards. (Unlike Google's self-driving cars autopilot does require the assistance of a human driver, although Musk has said that he is aiming for full automation within three years.)

Recently, DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg indirectly credited his Tesla Model S (presumably its autopilot system) for saving his life after a car accident last month. "Thank you, Elon Musk — you saved my life," Katzenberg told The Hollywood Reporter after the collision.

To which Musk modestly responded:

And that's why Musk continues to be a leader to watch.



