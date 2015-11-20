Richard Branson, Sara Blakely and Other Entrepreneurial Stars Are Auctioning Themselves for Charity

November 20, 2015 1 min read

How much would you pay to hang out with Richard Branson on Necker Island? Or play a round of golf with New York City’s multibillionaire ex-mayor Michael Bloomberg?

Thanks to a date-auction style charity fundraiser, some of the biggest names in the world of entrepreneurship are making themselves available -- for a price.

New York City-based online charity auction platform Charitybuzz has a stacked list of A-list entrepreneurs and investors signed on to participate. Among them are Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey, Spanx founder Sara Blakely, music mogul Russell Simmons, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and the ever controversial Sean Rad, CEO of Tinder.

The money raised will go to whichever charity the celebrity selects.

Previous events have resulted in some pretty big spending. A coffee date with Apple CEO Tim Cook that was auctioned off in 2013 went for a sweet $610,000.

“We’ve found that entrepreneurs are the new rock stars online,” said Charitybuzz CEO Coppy Holzman, in a statement.

Bidding is open until Dec. 2.