Mentors

Richard Branson, Sara Blakely and Other Entrepreneurial Stars Are Auctioning Themselves for Charity

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Richard Branson, Sara Blakely and Other Entrepreneurial Stars Are Auctioning Themselves for Charity
Image credit: Charitybuzz.com
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

How much would you pay to hang out with Richard Branson on Necker Island? Or play a round of golf with New York City’s multibillionaire ex-mayor Michael Bloomberg?

Thanks to a date-auction style charity fundraiser, some of the biggest names in the world of entrepreneurship are making themselves available -- for a price.

New York City-based online charity auction platform Charitybuzz has a stacked list of A-list entrepreneurs and investors signed on to participate. Among them are Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey, Spanx founder Sara Blakely, music mogul Russell Simmons, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and the ever controversial Sean Rad, CEO of Tinder.

Related: Why I Committed to Making 2015 a Year of Charity

The money raised will go to whichever charity the celebrity selects.

Previous events have resulted in some pretty big spending. A coffee date with Apple CEO Tim Cook that was auctioned off in 2013 went for a sweet $610,000.

“We’ve found that entrepreneurs are the new rock stars online,” said Charitybuzz CEO Coppy Holzman, in a statement.

Bidding is open until Dec. 2.

Related: CharityBuzz's Big Idea: Altruistic Online Auctions

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Mentors

How to Ask for Help From Important People

Mentors

You Can't Always Do It Alone: 6 Top Executives Who Credit Other Powerful People for Helping Them Succeed

Mentors

Does Something Feel 'Off' About Your Mentor-Mentee Relationship?