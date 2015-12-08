USPS May Start Emailing You Images of What's in Your Mailbox

December 8, 2015 1 min read

A Note From The Editor

The Tax and Legal Playbook as well as a $1 subscription to Entrepreneur magazine. Tell our editors about your automotive buying plans in this 1-minute survey and get a free chapter download fromas well as a $1 subscription tomagazine.

This story originally appeared on Engadget



We've all done it. Take a few minutes to walk to the mailbox only to discover it's either empty or filled with junk that immediately goes in the trash.

The US Postal Service is testing a new tool that will save you a trip if there's nothing interesting to be found. The feature is called Informed Delivery and it sends up to 10 images a day of what's in your physical mailbox to your email inbox.

What happens if you're receiving more than 10 pieces of mail? Not to worry, everything you can expect each day can be viewed via the service's web dashboard.

While Informed Delivery is free to use, it's only available to residential customers in Northern Virginia, NYC and Connecticut with further expansion "being considered" for 2016. In fact, the USPS says it has been testing the service in Virginia since 2014.