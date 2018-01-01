Billy Steele

'Super Mario Run' Arrives on iPhone and iPad Dec. 15
Mario will make his debut on iOS before Christmas, but you'll have to pay $10 to unlock the full game.
Clinton's Tech Policy Includes Student Loan Relief for Startups
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee revealed a more detailed tech platform.
Apple Reportedly Hires Former Tesla Engineering VP
Chris Porritt, last working at Tesla, is said to be now working on "special projects" at Apple.
Doctors Use Virtual Reality to Map Patient's Brain During Surgery
Virtual reality is becoming increasingly useful when it comes to the medical field.
Target May Create Its Own Mobile Payment System
Company looking into taking on Walmart, Apple, Samsung and Android in the mobile payments space, according to reports.
USPS May Start Emailing You Images of What's in Your Mailbox
The U.S. Postal Service's Informed Delivery will send you up to 10 images a day.
