10 Things All Entrepreneurs Should Be Extremely Grateful For

Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Founder, Uber Brands
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s that time of the year: We surround ourselves with family and friends and reflect back on the past year and set goals for the upcoming one. It’s a great time to unplug, take a step back and reflect on what we are grateful for.

Related: 5 Simple Ways to Express Gratitude Every Day

Here are ten things all entrepreneurs should be grateful for -- and there are plenty more, so after you finish reading this, Tweet me one additional thing you're grateful for -- I’d love to hear from you!

1. The mindset that has enabled you to follow this path

Not everyone is cut out for entrepreneurship. It can be a constant rollercoaster ride consisting of ups and downs, disappointments, failures and success. It takes a certain person to willingly subject him or herself to this element. Be grateful that you have it within you to chase your dreams and go after what you want -- a talent that not everyone possesses.

2. Not having to seek permission to try something different

As an entrepreneur, if you want to try something different, you don’t have to seek permission from anyone. There is nobody to pitch your idea to. There are no executives that you need to convince to sign off on your idea. If you want to try something new, even something that might be a little risky, you can -- the ball is in your court and you are in control. 

3. The team members and business contacts we get to work with daily

I know I’m not alone when I say that I get to work and interact with some incredible individuals every day. From the people on my team to our clients and vendors -- even the editorial department here at Entrepreneur.com -- I am very grateful for the friendships and relationships that are a result of my entrepreneurial journey.

4. The opportunity to impact and change people’s lives

Entrepreneurs have the ability to change people’s lives, whether that comes about through offering jobs, providing opportunities, delighting customers or "giving back" as a mentor. There is great satisfaction in knowing that what you do makes a difference, and this alone is what some entrepreneurs use as motivation. 

5. The freedom to work from anywhere

Not everyone has the luxury to wake up every day with the option of working from anywhere in the world. Entrepreneurship paired with modern technology allows you to achieve location independence. Even if you run your business out of a physical office, it’s still a nice perk to be able to conduct a videoconference while traveling, or to carry on business from a co-working space now and then, to spark some creativity.

Related: Express Gratitude for Where You Are Right Now, and Say It Out Loud

6. Family and friends. 

We should all be very grateful for our families and friends. They put up with our crazy work hours, and with our taking our work home with us and being constantly plugged into what we do. Even if that tolerance lapses at times, it's still more than the average person has. Make sure you let these people know how much they mean to you -- life is short, and you never know when something as simple as telling someone how much he or she means will not be an option.

7. Knowing the real meaning of overnight success.

Entrepreneurs understand the true meaning of overnight success. 

“An overnight success is ten years in the making.” -- Tom Clancy

What might look like an overnight success from the outside could have taken you tens of years to get to that point. Be grateful that you understand this -- you are less likely to give up, knowing that "overnight success" doesn’t literally happen overnight

8. Knowing that there is always another chance, even after a failure or two

Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy. There isn’t a guide that you can follow, paving a smooth path to success. It’s hard, and failure is a possibility. But, even if you fail, you can still make it. Be grateful that there is no limit to how many times you can try to succeed. You always have a chance to be successful, as long as you are willing to give it a shot.

9. Customers, users and audience 

Your audience, users and customers are the people responsible for allowing you to be an entrepreneur. Without them, we would fail. Take it a step further, and show these people how grateful you are to have them -- an email, phone call or special offer is a nice way to let them know that their business is appreciated.

10. Being able to do what you love for a living

Waking up every day knowing that you get to do something that you truly love is an amazing feeling. Sure, sales could always be higher and things could always be better, but think of how many people hate what they do for a living. Be grateful that unlike them, you don’t wake up dreading your job. More likely, you love it.

Related: 3 Reasons You Should Adopt an Attitude of Gratitude 

