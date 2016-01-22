The Future of Wearables Depends on an Entirely New Business Model

January 22, 2016 6 min read

In the near future, your gym will give you compression gear to wear during your workout. The gear will be filled with tiny, invisible generators that spring to life with the energy from your movement, your body heat and the WIFI signals in the room. The generators will then power little sensors seamlessly integrated into your clothing, which measure everything your body does: Kinematics, range of motion, heart rate, sweat, reps, blood sugar, body fat and so on.

The gear connects to the cloud, and when you reach a workout station, a virtual coach projected on the wall guides you through your routine. Your stats are automatically shared with your friends, injury information is provided to your doctor, and you keep coming back to the gym, because you can tangibly see your performance improving.

This vision for wearables is everywhere you look. Some are calling it “disappearables,” others say we are “enchanting” objects.” I call it, “wear and forget.” The core idea is that technology should become so unobtrusive that we don’t even know it is there. It should capture energy from its environment, track and sense the world around it -- and do so seamlessly and unobtrusively.

That’s the vision, but let’s take it a step further. What does it really mean to have something so hidden that you can’t see the tech? The smart compression gear will be indistinguishable from other, normal compression gear. Sure, it will do these amazing things in the gym, but if you want to just wear it as compression gear that is fine too, because nobody can tell that there is technology in there -- including you.

Maybe you are snowboarding and you want a better way to interact with your phone, GoPro, or HUD goggles. Imagine ski gloves that capture energy from your body heat and motion, with small sensors that capture your finger movements so you can tweet, swipe and blog even in the wet and cold.

No phone? Not a problem. The gloves still function perfectly as ski gloves. Again, in the land of disappearables, nobody can tell that there is technology in there, including you.

Or in another example: Granny has Alzheimer’s, she pulls on her slippers, wanders down the corridor, out the door and into the street. She is met by a lovely young woman who helps her back to the rest home for a cup of tea.

How did the nurse know? As Granny started walking, small generators bought the slippers to life, powered up a GPS beacon, and sent a text to the nurse. Remember, nobody can tell if a pair of slippers are disapperables, including Granny.

I would like to propose a challenge: The marginal lifestyle cost of wearable technology should be zero.

Wearing compression gear is a lifestyle decision. Wearing this gear has accrued benefits, such as reduced chafing and muscle stiffness, and also some costs, such as how they look and possible discomfort. If adding tech makes clothing too uncomfortable, too unfashionable, restricts motion excessively or adds annoying extra work like battery charging, then it can tip this balance of pros and cons and cause you to re-think putting on your tech-enabled kit.

But if adding tech does not detract from the benefits compression gear brings, because it is so seamless and hidden that you forget it is there, then there is no additional lifestyle cost. Logic says you will wear tech-enabled compression gear any time you would wear normal compression gear.

