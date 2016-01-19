My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

What Twitter's Former CEO Is Working On Now

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo took to his Twitter account this morning to reveal more details around what he is working on next. Costolo, who officially left the social media company in July 2015, is tackling a new startup in digital health and fitness.

Costolo said that his startup, which he co-founded with CrossFit trainer and director Bryan Oki, is creating software that can be used by fitness professionals, nutritionists, physical therapists and more to communicate with their clients, guide them, and motivate them to achieve their goals.

“The fitness industry is transitioning to a world of specialized studios and programs with a multitude of connected devices and software trackers. We’ve developed a system within this evolving landscape, and we believe we can scale this system with technology and deliver it to a massive audience,” Costolo wrote.

Costolo’s move into health isn’t particularly surprising. He’s known to be passionate about fitness and CrossFit.

Costolo also revealed he will be spending part of his time in the venture capital world, joining Index Ventures as a venture partner. It appears that Costolo won’t be making many investments on behalf of Index, but will instead be working with its existing portfolio, which includes Dropbox, Flipboard, Nasty Gal, and Slack.

Additionally, the former executive is also splitting his time as a contributor, helping with writing story lines, for HBO’s hit sitcom about startups, Silicon Valley.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

3 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Your Company's Money on Technology

Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Technology

What Happens When the Technology You Built Your Company on Becomes Obsolete?