Amazon
Amazon Sets the Table for Its Own Meal Kit Delivery Service
The company is hoping to elbow out upstarts such as Blue Apron.
Square
Square Settled Lawsuit With Refuted Co-Founder for $50 Million
The company paid the settlement to Robert Morley, who claims to have invented its card swipe reader.
Apps
PayPal Backs Acorns, an Investment App for Millennials
Acorns is a year-old app that is designed to get people started by making small automated investments from a bank account.
Credit
PayPal Co-Founder's Newest Startup Raises $100 Million to Reinvent Credit
Affirm is rethinking the way shoppers -- particularly millennials -- borrow money by letting them obtain a micro-loan at a point of sale instead of using a credit card.
Square
Square Just Became an Online Lender
The move puts it in competition with other small business lenders such as OnDeck Capital.
Jack Dorsey
So Just How Much Is Jack Dorsey's Salary at Square?
The payments company's earnings beat Wall Street estimates and is projecting profitability -- excluding certain costs -- by the end of 2016.
Obituaries
Inventor of Email Ray Tomlinson Dies at 74
Tomlinson had an idea to send a text message between computers using a new network called Arpanet, routing it using an '@' symbol.
Google Is Pulling the Plug on Photo Service Picasa
Instead, the company will begin focusing on a new service named Google Photos.
Alphabet
Alphabet Spent $3.6 Billion on Moonshot Projects
Monday marked the first time that Alphabet reported quarterly revenue from Google's core advertising businesses as separate from its more experimental ventures.
Technology
What Twitter's Former CEO Is Working On Now
Dick Costolo, who left the social-media company last summer, is helping to build something new.
Jack Dorsey
How Jack Dorsey Says He Balances Leading Twitter and Square
The CEO of both Twitter and payments technology company Square, has a secret to keep from being overwhelmed.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Once Valued at $1 Billion, Gilt Is Reportedly on the Block for $250 Million
The fashion ecommerce site is said to be in advanced talks with Saks Fifth Avenue's parent company.
Mobile Payments
Businesses Can Soon Accept Payments Through Venmo
The move marks a major step in the popular app's evolution.
Leadership
Google's 11th Employee Just Became Twitter's Executive Chairman
Omid Kordestani replaces the empty seat left by Twitter's former CEO Dick Costolo, who exited the board earlier this month.
Food Businesses
How This Meal-Kit Startup Differs From Blue Apron and Plated
Din sends users recipes from well-known restaurants and chefs and then delivers the ingredients to your door.