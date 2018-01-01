Leena Rao

Leena Rao

Leena Rao is a senior writer at Fortune.

Amazon Sets the Table for Its Own Meal Kit Delivery Service
Amazon

Amazon Sets the Table for Its Own Meal Kit Delivery Service

The company is hoping to elbow out upstarts such as Blue Apron.
2 min read
2 min read
Square Settled Lawsuit With Refuted Co-Founder for $50 Million
Square

Square Settled Lawsuit With Refuted Co-Founder for $50 Million

The company paid the settlement to Robert Morley, who claims to have invented its card swipe reader.
2 min read
2 min read
PayPal Backs Acorns, an Investment App for Millennials
Apps

PayPal Backs Acorns, an Investment App for Millennials

Acorns is a year-old app that is designed to get people started by making small automated investments from a bank account.
3 min read
3 min read
PayPal Co-Founder's Newest Startup Raises $100 Million to Reinvent Credit
Credit

PayPal Co-Founder's Newest Startup Raises $100 Million to Reinvent Credit

Affirm is rethinking the way shoppers -- particularly millennials -- borrow money by letting them obtain a micro-loan at a point of sale instead of using a credit card.
3 min read
3 min read
Square Just Became an Online Lender
Square

Square Just Became an Online Lender

The move puts it in competition with other small business lenders such as OnDeck Capital.
2 min read
2 min read
So Just How Much Is Jack Dorsey's Salary at Square?
Jack Dorsey

So Just How Much Is Jack Dorsey's Salary at Square?

The payments company's earnings beat Wall Street estimates and is projecting profitability -- excluding certain costs -- by the end of 2016.
1 min read
1 min read
Inventor of Email Ray Tomlinson Dies at 74
Obituaries

Inventor of Email Ray Tomlinson Dies at 74

Tomlinson had an idea to send a text message between computers using a new network called Arpanet, routing it using an '@' symbol.
2 min read
2 min read
Google Is Pulling the Plug on Photo Service Picasa
Google

Google Is Pulling the Plug on Photo Service Picasa

Instead, the company will begin focusing on a new service named Google Photos.
2 min read
2 min read
Alphabet Spent $3.6 Billion on Moonshot Projects
Alphabet

Alphabet Spent $3.6 Billion on Moonshot Projects

Monday marked the first time that Alphabet reported quarterly revenue from Google's core advertising businesses as separate from its more experimental ventures.
3 min read
3 min read
What Twitter's Former CEO Is Working On Now
Technology

What Twitter's Former CEO Is Working On Now

Dick Costolo, who left the social-media company last summer, is helping to build something new.
2 min read
2 min read
How Jack Dorsey Says He Balances Leading Twitter and Square
Jack Dorsey

How Jack Dorsey Says He Balances Leading Twitter and Square

The CEO of both Twitter and payments technology company Square, has a secret to keep from being overwhelmed.
3 min read
3 min read
Once Valued at $1 Billion, Gilt Is Reportedly on the Block for $250 Million
Mergers and Acquisitions

Once Valued at $1 Billion, Gilt Is Reportedly on the Block for $250 Million

The fashion ecommerce site is said to be in advanced talks with Saks Fifth Avenue's parent company.
2 min read
2 min read
Businesses Can Soon Accept Payments Through Venmo
Mobile Payments

Businesses Can Soon Accept Payments Through Venmo

The move marks a major step in the popular app's evolution.
3 min read
3 min read
Google's 11th Employee Just Became Twitter's Executive Chairman
Leadership

Google's 11th Employee Just Became Twitter's Executive Chairman

Omid Kordestani replaces the empty seat left by Twitter's former CEO Dick Costolo, who exited the board earlier this month.
2 min read
2 min read
How This Meal-Kit Startup Differs From Blue Apron and Plated
Food Businesses

How This Meal-Kit Startup Differs From Blue Apron and Plated

Din sends users recipes from well-known restaurants and chefs and then delivers the ingredients to your door.
3 min read
3 min read
