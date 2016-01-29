After Emotient, Apple Buys Education Startup LearnSprout

January 29, 2016 1 min read

It seems Apple just can't have enough. From Israeli camera tech company LisX, to artificial intelligence startup Emotient, the tech giant recently acquired a bunch of startups from different fields. In October last year, Apple had acquired another artificial-intelligence startup, VocalIQ Ltd., that aims to improve a computer’s ability to understand natural speech.

And now there are reports that the company has purchased LearnSprout, an education service which lets academic staff members analyze student data.

According to the startup's website, more than 2500 schools in the US are using their tools. This startup allows teachers/educators to understand and analyze trends, like student attendance, and health information.

This acquisition could be a part of Apple's strategy to push up waning iPad sales.