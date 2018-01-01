Apple Inc. was founded by the late Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in Jobs’ parents’ home in Los Altos, Calif. in 1976. The company specializes in the design, creation and marketing of mobile devices, personal computers and tablets -- plus, its latest product, the Apple Watch. Some of its most popular products and services include the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iTunes and Mac Apps. Today, the company is led by CEO Tim Cook.