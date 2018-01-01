Apple

Jeep Drops a Pickup, Microsoft Tops Apple, and Alexa Is All About That Bass (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Apple Entrepreneur Camp Launches to Help Women App Developers

Applications are open today for the new program.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
(60-Second Video) Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Midterm Election Mega Billions!
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Apple Spooked Analysts Last Night With a New Announcement. Here's How.
Check out the latest news on Apple and more major companies with the Entrepreneur Index™.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
60-Second Video: Apple Reveals Fresh Crop
Stay in the know.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
3 Observations About Compassion From the Dalai Lama That Could Change Your Approach to Entrepreneurship
When compassion guides how you do business you never have to lie to yourself about whether you're doing the right thing.
Ai Addyson-Zhang | 6 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.
He said he believes personal data is being 'weaponized.'
Rachel England | 3 min read
Alexa, I Feel Sick … Can Big Tech Solve the Growing Crisis in Healthcare?
Healthcare costs are much higher in the U.S. than in comparable countries, but we're sicker and die younger. There is a lot of room for improvement.
Andrea J. Miller | 8 min read
Here's How to Download Your Apple Data
On Wednesday, Apple began allowing its U.S. users to download their personal data, such as app usage history, calendars, photos and more. Here's how.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Apple Changed Its Bagel Emoji After Outraged New Yorkers Called the Original Design a 'Monstrosity'
The emoji was changed in the latest version of iOS to a more realistic graphic and has added cream cheese.
Kif Leswing | 2 min read
Apple Inc. was founded by the late Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in Jobs’ parents’ home in Los Altos, Calif. in 1976. The company specializes in the design, creation and marketing of mobile devices, personal computers and tablets -- plus, its latest product, the Apple Watch. Some of its most popular products and services include the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iTunes and Mac Apps. Today, the company is led by CEO Tim Cook.
