Get All Access for $5/mo

Apple India Revenue Reaches $8 billion Mark: Capitalizes on Growing Premium Phone Segment Apple has recorded double-digit growth in India, mirroring its performance in other emerging markets like Brazil, Mexico, and the MEA region.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple.

"We also opened two new stores during the quarter, and we can't wait to bring four new stores to customers in India," said Apple CEO Tim Cook at a company earnings call, expressing strong enthusiasm for Apple India's performance in FY24.

Apple has recorded double-digit growth in India, mirroring its performance in other emerging markets like Brazil, Mexico, and the MEA region.

Apple's India business recorded a revenue increase of 36 per cent to INR 67,122 crore (USD 8 billion) in FY24 compared to the same period in the previous FISCAL. Net profit rose by 23 per cent to INR 2,746 crore. The company also paid an interim dividend of INR 9.4 lakh per share and distributed across 35,002 fully paid-up equity shares.

Apple India's strategic positioning in the retail market has given a boost to iPhone sales, with the country's smartphone market experiencing significant growth.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

He Started a Business That Surpassed $100 Million in Under 3 Years: 'Consistent Revenue Right Out of the Gate'

Ryan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, had run a few small businesses on the side — but none of them excited him as much as the idea for a home cocktail machine.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

4 Neuromarketing Hacks to Reach More People and Maximize Results

You don't need to be a neuroscientist or have a big budget to start upping your conversions immediately.

By Josh King Madrid (JetSet)
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Jaw-Dropping Performance in 2024,' Says a Senior Analyst as Nvidia Reports Earnings

Nvidia reported its highly-anticipated third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Do You Sell Cars?': Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Jaguar Rebrand on X

The team running Jaguar's X account was working hard on social media this week.

By Erin Davis