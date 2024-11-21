Apple has recorded double-digit growth in India, mirroring its performance in other emerging markets like Brazil, Mexico, and the MEA region.

"We also opened two new stores during the quarter, and we can't wait to bring four new stores to customers in India," said Apple CEO Tim Cook at a company earnings call, expressing strong enthusiasm for Apple India's performance in FY24.

Apple's India business recorded a revenue increase of 36 per cent to INR 67,122 crore (USD 8 billion) in FY24 compared to the same period in the previous FISCAL. Net profit rose by 23 per cent to INR 2,746 crore. The company also paid an interim dividend of INR 9.4 lakh per share and distributed across 35,002 fully paid-up equity shares.

Apple India's strategic positioning in the retail market has given a boost to iPhone sales, with the country's smartphone market experiencing significant growth.