Before joining Google, Shah spent over nine years at Apple, most recently as head of consumer sales. His career also includes roles at Accenture and Infosys, where he specialised in supply chain management and forecasting.

Tech giant Google has appointed Mitul Shah, a former Apple India leader, as its Managing Director for Devices and Services. Shah will now spearhead the sales and expansion efforts for Google's Pixel range in India, focusing on the growing market for smartphones and AI-powered devices.

In a LinkedIn post, Shah expressed his excitement about the role, saying, "It's an honor to be part of a company that's at the forefront of innovation, and I'm particularly thrilled to be working on a product that has the potential to put the magic and power of AI in the pockets of millions of people across my beloved country." Shah further emphasized the significance of Google Pixel, noting that it is "more than a device; it's a platform that brings the immense power of AI into people's hands."

Shah, who has a deep belief in the transformative power of technology, highlighted AI's potential to foster inclusivity and productivity. "India stands to benefit immensely from AI's capabilities, which promise to amplify creativity and enrich daily lives," he added.

Shah's appointment comes at a crucial time for Google, which has been focusing on expanding its Pixel brand in India. In August, the company announced plans to launch its latest devices in India, alongside strengthening after-sales services and retail presence.

Google has also begun assembling its Pixel 8 series locally as part of the "Make in India" initiative, which aims to reduce costs and boost the local manufacturing sector.

The Indian smartphone market, highly competitive with players like Samsung and Xiaomi, presents significant challenges. Google, under Shah's leadership, will need to deliver compelling features and pricing to capture a larger share of the market.