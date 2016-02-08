Twitterverse Pounces on Tim Cook's Blurry Super Bowl Photo
Many CEOs espouse the values of staying focused, but for Tim Cook, that concept did not apply to photography at the Super Bowl.
The Apple CEO attended the big game at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium last night, and captured the moments following the Denver Bronco’s victory over the Carolina Panthers with his iPhone. He then tweeted the photo of the crowd on the field surrounded by swirling gold confetti.
Colorado Rocky Mountain High congrats @Broncos! pic.twitter.com/3l3gpqWaKj— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 8, 2016
The picture received more than 2,000 likes and 700 retweets, but many on Twitter took the opportunity to bash Cook’s blurry photo and mock Apple products.
@Dan_H @brenface "Shot on an iPhone 7"— kyle matteson (@solace) February 8, 2016
@tim_cook Uh... Is the message here that iPhones take terrible photos of important moments?! Because that really seems to be the msg here.— Rich Brome (@rbrome) February 8, 2016
Come on @tim_cook ! This photo looks like your future plans for #Apple ... Think different and focus!— Timos Kouremenos (@timkour) February 8, 2016
Some responses mocked Cook personally, either for his lack of photography skills or his sports team preferences.
@tim_cook @Broncos bruh that's the best photo you could take?— Joe Eich (@joeeichinger) February 8, 2016
.@stancook @tim_cook so not only criticized for sharpness but also cropping / composition? ;). https://t.co/dRs4L3QD1T— Lloyd Ash (@Lloyd_Ash) February 8, 2016
Tim is a delightfully shameless bandwagon-jumper. RT @tim_cook: Colorado Rocky Mountain High congrats @Broncos! pic.twitter.com/5kHzm2bWEY— Ellen Shapiro (@designatednerd) February 8, 2016
One of Cook’s followers offered a possible explanation.
@tim_cook @Broncos Tim used "Live Photos" mode, so it's not motion blur, Twitter doesn't support Live Photos but iPhone users know what's up— CarPlay.mobi (@CarPlayiOS) February 8, 2016
Not all of the reactions were negative, however. One user appreciated that it was a photo that was in the moment, rather than staged for publicity.
Love this @tim_cook picture. It’s from a fan, not from PR. https://t.co/c3cfs0aMIy— Marco Meneghello (@marcomeneghello) February 8, 2016
Cook later posted a slightly clearer shot of the action.
Congrats @Millerlite40 Peyton Manning @Broncos Amazing season. pic.twitter.com/3RfQml832C— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 8, 2016