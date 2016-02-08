My Queue

Tim Cook

Twitterverse Pounces on Tim Cook's Blurry Super Bowl Photo

Twitterverse Pounces on Tim Cook's Blurry Super Bowl Photo
Image credit: Reuters | Robert Galbraith
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many CEOs espouse the values of staying focused, but for Tim Cook, that concept did not apply to photography at the Super Bowl.

The Apple CEO attended the big game at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium last night, and captured the moments following the Denver Bronco’s victory over the Carolina Panthers with his iPhone. He then tweeted the photo of the crowd on the field surrounded by swirling gold confetti.

The picture received more than 2,000 likes and 700 retweets, but many on Twitter took the opportunity to bash Cook’s blurry photo and mock Apple products.

Some responses mocked Cook personally, either for his lack of photography skills or his sports team preferences.

One of Cook’s followers offered a possible explanation.

Not all of the reactions were negative, however. One user appreciated that it was a photo that was in the moment, rather than staged for publicity.

Cook later posted a slightly clearer shot of the action.

 

