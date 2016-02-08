Twitterverse Pounces on Tim Cook's Blurry Super Bowl Photo

February 8, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many CEOs espouse the values of staying focused, but for Tim Cook, that concept did not apply to photography at the Super Bowl.

The Apple CEO attended the big game at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium last night, and captured the moments following the Denver Bronco’s victory over the Carolina Panthers with his iPhone. He then tweeted the photo of the crowd on the field surrounded by swirling gold confetti.

The picture received more than 2,000 likes and 700 retweets, but many on Twitter took the opportunity to bash Cook’s blurry photo and mock Apple products.

@tim_cook Uh... Is the message here that iPhones take terrible photos of important moments?! Because that really seems to be the msg here. — Rich Brome (@rbrome) February 8, 2016