My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Travel

This Startup is All About Giving Visual Treat to Every Travel Story

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Startup is All About Giving Visual Treat to Every Travel Story
Image credit: Shuttestock
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Triplived.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Travel memories are a collection of photographs, moments, places, conversations, romantic experiences and a lot more. However, over a period of time, all that remains of these memories are scattered photographs, lost acquaintances and vague recollections of travel details, thereby ruining the fun in reliving and relishing them.

Triplived wants to solve this problem by giving a structural and visual treat to every travel story so that these memories are cherished forever.

Petabytes of travel related data is being shared over the internet every day and more than a billion users engage with them, mostly for social engagement.

The economic value of all this data is getting lost, primarily because it is fragmented (moments shared on social media), difficult to retrieve and not usable.

For an industry like travel and tourism that that strives on reviews and suggestions, there is a strong need to preserve all this data in a structure that can be reused and analyzed for growth and refinement.

The main challenge is structuring data generation, especially if it is comparatively large. Preserving the entire trip in a structure can be a daunting task.

Travel blogs do provide a way to preserve, but are tough to write, mostly written post trip (lack the real experiential feel, unless the author knows the magic of words), lack in usability and tough to discover. Moreover less than 0.1 per cent of travellers capture their itineraries in blogs. This is a huge gap and needs to be addressed.

A solution to this problem has a strong social and economic value for users and the industry. A structured database of all your past travel memories that your family can relish and that fellow travellers can use for their trip planning.

Travel partners especially hotels and travel agents put in a huge amount of effort to create experiences for their customers. But their services are hardly talked of and limited to a few testimonials – rarely read by a prospective customer. Their holiday package solutions are still wrapped as the age old standard offering with no linking to real life stories of those who bought them.

This is critical for a travel partner to showcase their service and for a trip planner to make informed decisions.

Triplived has been developed with the aim to structure travel content generation by empowering every traveller with a tool that can very easily and with minimum efforts create their travel stories in real time.

While the traveller enjoys their trip, the application sits on the smartphone and records his entire travel story. The app intelligently identifies when a moment needs to be captured based on user behaviour and makes it a part of his travel story. User can chose to add his own moments in a few taps and make it a part of his timeline.

The entire story is ready with a few minutes of efforts and becomes a patented property of the traveller that he may chose to share for both social and commercial purpose. Imagine Thomas Cook reaching out to the good stories and buying them to improve its holiday package offerings for its customers.

The application smoothly integrates with social platforms like facebook and at the discretion of the travellers allows him to keep sharing his story with friends. While instant gratification is taken care of, the platform makes sure that the real gratification of travel seekers is not lost.

There are “000s of sites catering to “Activities to do” for each city. But organizing ones" travel itinerary based on real experiences – this is where Triplived fills the gap.

Travel as an industry has not benefited greatly from technology revolution, especially when it comes to user profiling, targeted offerings and trip planning. The opportunity is huge and ever growing.

The ride though may be bumpy with many challenges ahead. One such key challenge is content consumption; large number of variables – user preferences, travel co-passengers, travel purpose, budget, interests etc. Pinpointing information of interest from the ocean of authentic, live recorded data is what will define the true success of the platform.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Travel

5 Phone Hacks for Travelers That Will Help Make Your Next Trip a Whole Lot Easier

Travel

Where To Go On Holiday? Experts Name Six Most-In Demand Destinations For A Life-Time Experience

Travel

8 International Travel Tips From a Guy Who Lives Out of a Suitcase