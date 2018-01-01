Katherine Keller

Katherine Keller

Guest Writer
President of Katherine Keller International LLC
Katherine Keller is the president of Katherine Keller International, an online marketing, branding, copywriting and graphic design agency. She also works with small business entrepreneurs, building their success mindset and overcoming fears.  

Mental Illness: The Silent Destroyer
Personal Health

Entrepreneurship demands so much, it can be easy to lose ourselves as we chase success.
11 min read
The 4 Top Business Investments Right Now
Investments

Green energy and high-tech industries are best bets for savvy entrepreneurs looking to diversify.
5 min read
Latch Onto These 10 Business Trends to Boost Your Growth Rate
Growth Strategies

Working smarter means finding new efficiencies, respecting your team's time and reducing interruptions that distract you from your goals.
6 min read
4 Actions to Immediately Increase Your Confidence
Confidence

Are you sitting right now? You are? Then switch to a "high-powered" pose. It will do wonders for your confidence.
5 min read
CMS Battle for Beginners: WordPress vs Joomla vs Drupal (Infographic)
Web Content

Which content management system (CMS) is best for your small business?
4 min read
Do Your Homework on Yourself: Background Checks for Business
applying for a job

Know what everyone else knows about you, and you won't be tripped up by an interview question.
3 min read
3 Marketing Lessons I Learned From Chasing Fugitives
Marketing

The CBS show 'Hunted' is, at its core, all about getting into the minds (and computers and phones) of strangers -- sound familiar?
4 min read
5 Must-Know Lessons About the Small Business World
Kickstarter

Common sense strategies will grow your tribe, if you're consistent.
5 min read
5 Beliefs That Keep You Broke
Finance

There are certain mindsets we hold on to that can keep us from achieving our financial goals.
4 min read
Do You Turn Into a Hot Mess Even Thinking About Networking?
Networking

Here are five tips for dealing with this requisite chore, even if you're an introvert.
5 min read
How I Overcame Perfectionism: The Fastest Path to Nowhere
Entrepreneur Mindset

Consider Dr. King's words: 'Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase.'
5 min read
Determining What Productivity Advice to Use
Productivity

Productivity tools are not a one size fits all. Choose what works best for you, your life and personality.
4 min read
Victory Comes to Those Who Silence the Voice of Self-Doubt
Project Grow

Entrepreneurs' biggest enemies are not competition, the market or the economy.
5 min read
The Answers to These 3 Questions Will Get You Through the Low Points
Lessons

Entrepreneurship is an uncertain path to success but you are guaranteed to learn about yourself.
5 min read
A PR Insider Reveals the Secret Lives of Successful People
Habits

The popular images of what makes for success is really a recipe for burnout that successful people know to avoid.
5 min read
