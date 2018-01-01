Katherine Keller

Personal Health
Mental Illness: The Silent Destroyer
Entrepreneurship demands so much, it can be easy to lose ourselves as we chase success.
Investments
The 4 Top Business Investments Right Now
Green energy and high-tech industries are best bets for savvy entrepreneurs looking to diversify.
Growth Strategies
Latch Onto These 10 Business Trends to Boost Your Growth Rate
Working smarter means finding new efficiencies, respecting your team's time and reducing interruptions that distract you from your goals.
Confidence
4 Actions to Immediately Increase Your Confidence
Are you sitting right now? You are? Then switch to a "high-powered" pose. It will do wonders for your confidence.
Web Content
CMS Battle for Beginners: WordPress vs Joomla vs Drupal (Infographic)
Which content management system (CMS) is best for your small business?
applying for a job
Do Your Homework on Yourself: Background Checks for Business
Know what everyone else knows about you, and you won't be tripped up by an interview question.
Marketing
3 Marketing Lessons I Learned From Chasing Fugitives
The CBS show 'Hunted' is, at its core, all about getting into the minds (and computers and phones) of strangers -- sound familiar?
Kickstarter
5 Must-Know Lessons About the Small Business World
Common sense strategies will grow your tribe, if you're consistent.
Finance
5 Beliefs That Keep You Broke
There are certain mindsets we hold on to that can keep us from achieving our financial goals.
Networking
Do You Turn Into a Hot Mess Even Thinking About Networking?
Here are five tips for dealing with this requisite chore, even if you're an introvert.
Entrepreneur Mindset
How I Overcame Perfectionism: The Fastest Path to Nowhere
Consider Dr. King's words: 'Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase.'
Productivity
Determining What Productivity Advice to Use
Productivity tools are not a one size fits all. Choose what works best for you, your life and personality.
Project Grow
Victory Comes to Those Who Silence the Voice of Self-Doubt
Entrepreneurs' biggest enemies are not competition, the market or the economy.
Lessons
The Answers to These 3 Questions Will Get You Through the Low Points
Entrepreneurship is an uncertain path to success but you are guaranteed to learn about yourself.
Habits
A PR Insider Reveals the Secret Lives of Successful People
The popular images of what makes for success is really a recipe for burnout that successful people know to avoid.