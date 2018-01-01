Jon Rognerud

Jon Rognerud

Guest Writer
Author and Online Business Consultant

Jon Rognerud is a recognized authority on SEO, who has spent more than 20 years creating and managing web and marketing projects from small to large companies, including positions at online giant Yahoo!. He is the founder of Chaosmap.com, a leading search marketing company in Los Angeles, CA. He plans, builds and delivers profit-making SEO, PPC and Social Media training, consulting as well as breakthrough speaking seminars. He also blogs on his website, http://www.jonrognerud.com

6 Warning Signs You May Be Dealing With an SEO Scam Artist
SEO

Not only can these firms waste time and money -- they can actually hurt your website in the long run.
7 min read
8 Ways to Optimize Your Video Content and Improve Your SEO
SEO Tips

If you're not using video content to promote your business, you're losing out. Read this to find out how to get a seat at the table.
5 min read
Optimizing Your Website for Local Searches
Branding

With good content and quality links, you can attract more visitors located closer to home and increase your business' sales.
5 min read
These Plugins Can Boost Traffic to Your Blog
Blogs

Attracting site visitors is easier of you have content they want to read. Find out how to use a blog to attract attention.
5 min read
Getting Other Sites to Exchange Links
Building a Website

Discover the best ways to get other websites to exchange links with yours.
4 min read
Improve Your SEO by Improving Your Links
Building a Website

Here are the first steps you should take to increase your website's links, which, in turn, will improve your SEO.
5 min read
Finding the Keywords Your Competitors Use
Keywords

To increase your search engine rankings, it helps to know how your competitors are getting found.
5 min read
The 5 Key Factors of Website Success
Building a Website

You must have these five commonly accepted factors in place if you want your online business to succeed.
5 min read
Content to Keep Off Your Website
Websites

When designing your site, be aware of these content strategies, so you don't do more harm than good.
6 min read
3 Ways to Get Graphics for Your Website
Marketing

Should you create site graphics yourself, buy it or use free artwork? Find out which method might be best for you.
4 min read
How to Seamlessly Include Keywords in Your Web Content
Marketing

These expert tips can help you write site content that's SEO- and user-friendly.
5 min read
How to Choose and Purchase a Domain Name
Marketing

Follow these tips for selecting and buying a URL for your website that will help you attract site visitors.
6 min read
Your SEO Checklist: 4 Steps to Optimizing Your Website
Marketing

If you're looking to increase the number of people who find you online, use this four-step process as your primary strategy in the SEO wars.
5 min read
How To Optimize Your Website for Local Search
Marketing

Follow this guide to maximize your visibility in regional markets.
5 min read
6 Tips for Preventing Click Fraud
Marketing

Don't let scam artists torpedo your online ad budget.
3 min read

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

