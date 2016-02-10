My Queue

Smartphones

These New Smartphones Will Have Screens That Are Always On

These New Smartphones Will Have Screens That Are Always On
Image credit: LG
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ever find yourself constantly turning on your phone's screen to check the time or for missed calls, new texts or recent social-media interactions?

This not only takes time, but also drains your battery. But two new devices coming to market soon look to address this issue.

Smartphone maker LG's soon-to-be-released G5 will introduce an "Always ON" display feature, in which the time, date and notifications will remain visible on a darkened screen, according to Android Authority. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S7 will also include this feature, and the company has filed to trademark the phrase “Always on Display.”

While a constant use of an LCD display would drain a battery rather quickly, Geek.com says that the companies are rumored to be changing to AMOLED displays, which are better for battery life because the technology doesn’t rely on a backlight.

Engadget points out that the G5 will supposedly be operating the always-on feature as a full-screen version of the LG V10's smaller second screen, with icons arranged in a line at the top of the screen. It also suggests that Samsung is using more powerful batteries in the Galaxy S7 model to ensure that standby time won’t be too affected by the change.

The G5 is expected to hit the market on Feb. 21, the same day Samsung will release more details about the Galaxy S7.

