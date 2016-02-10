My Queue

Restaurants

The Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S., According to Yelp Users

Intern at CNBC
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Consumers hunting for good eats may want to move to California. Eateries in the state dominated Yelp's new list of the best 100 restaurants in the U.S.

The list, based on an analysis of Yelp users' ratings, highlighted everything from traditional sit-down restaurants to street-side food trucks. The 100 businesses that snagged a spot on the list shared one thing in common: hundreds, if not thousands, of glowing reviews.

"From fancy to casual, long time favorite to new up-and-comer, barbecue to udon, this list runs the gamut of gastronomical experiences," Yelp said in a blog post announcing the list.

Nearly half of the businesses on the list are based in California. (By comparison, New York snagged a measly eight spots.)

Here is the top 10:

1. Porto's Bakery & Cafe (Burbank, Calf.)

2. Cheese Board Pizza (Berkeley, Calf.)

3. Paseo (Seattle, Wash.)

4. Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que (Kansas City, Kan.)

5. TKB Bakery & Deli (Indio, Calf.)

6. Gary Danko (San Francisco, Calf.)

7. The Morrison (Los Angeles, Calf.)

8. Mama D's Italian Kitchen (Newport Beach, Calf.)

9. Franklin Barbecue (Austin, Texas)

10. Marukame Udon (Honolulu, Hawaii)

To check out the full list, click here.

