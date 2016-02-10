The Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S., According to Yelp Users

Consumers hunting for good eats may want to move to California. Eateries in the state dominated Yelp's new list of the best 100 restaurants in the U.S.

The list, based on an analysis of Yelp users' ratings, highlighted everything from traditional sit-down restaurants to street-side food trucks. The 100 businesses that snagged a spot on the list shared one thing in common: hundreds, if not thousands, of glowing reviews.

"From fancy to casual, long time favorite to new up-and-comer, barbecue to udon, this list runs the gamut of gastronomical experiences," Yelp said in a blog post announcing the list.