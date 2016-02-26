Lawsuit Brought Against Wal-Mart Over Claims of Wood Pulp in Parmesan Cheese

"We know earning customer trust starts with high standards for the products we carry," Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove told CNBC. "We take this matter seriously. We will review the allegations once we have received the complaint and will respond appropriately with the court."

The case has not yet been granted class action certification, but attorney Jason Sultzer said others have expressed interest in joining the case against Walmart.

"The case isn't about consumers getting sick," Sultzer said. "Regardless of the price of the product, people are still buying the product based on the label, and families are being put off. Imagine giving that to your kid with their pasta .... We're very confident that the case is going to move forward, based on the allegations in the complaint."