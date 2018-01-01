Anita Balakrishnan

Alphabet's Nest Said to Face Restructuring Months After Co-Founder's Departure
Alphabet

Tony Fadell left Nest earlier this summer, the latest in a stream of workers to reportedly leave the company.
Breaking: SEC Investigating Tesla for Possible Securities Law Breach
Tesla

Dow Jones cites source in developing story.
OkCupid Co-Founder: Mentorship Can Bubble-Proof Startups
Mentorship

'It's not just about the capital. You need the minds around the table,' says Sam Yagen.
Google's CEO Predicts Shift From a Mobile World to an AI World
Google

'Looking to the future, the next big step will be for the very concept of the 'device' to fade away,' Sundar Pichai wrote.
Lawsuit Brought Against Wal-Mart Over Claims of Wood Pulp in Parmesan Cheese
Wal-Mart

A New York man is accusing the retail giant of deceptive business practices after the company's '100% Grated Parmesan Cheese' is found to contain almost 10 percent of a filler derived from wood chips.
How One Fashion Worker's Pronunciation of 'Bra' Sparked a Workplace Lawsuit
Legal

The employee claims her assistant and co-workers frequently mocked how she pronounced words like 'lunch,' 'buyer,' 'arrow' and, especially, 'bra.'
