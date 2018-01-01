Anita Balakrishnan

Alphabet
Alphabet's Nest Said to Face Restructuring Months After Co-Founder's Departure
Tony Fadell left Nest earlier this summer, the latest in a stream of workers to reportedly leave the company.
Tesla
Breaking: SEC Investigating Tesla for Possible Securities Law Breach
Dow Jones cites source in developing story.
Mentorship
OkCupid Co-Founder: Mentorship Can Bubble-Proof Startups
'It's not just about the capital. You need the minds around the table,' says Sam Yagen.
Google's CEO Predicts Shift From a Mobile World to an AI World
'Looking to the future, the next big step will be for the very concept of the 'device' to fade away,' Sundar Pichai wrote.
Wal-Mart
Lawsuit Brought Against Wal-Mart Over Claims of Wood Pulp in Parmesan Cheese
A New York man is accusing the retail giant of deceptive business practices after the company's '100% Grated Parmesan Cheese' is found to contain almost 10 percent of a filler derived from wood chips.
Legal
How One Fashion Worker's Pronunciation of 'Bra' Sparked a Workplace Lawsuit
The employee claims her assistant and co-workers frequently mocked how she pronounced words like 'lunch,' 'buyer,' 'arrow' and, especially, 'bra.'