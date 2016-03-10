Xerox's New Tech Scans Documents in One Language Then Prints Them in Another

March 10, 2016 3 min read

If you have an international staff or are working with clients based in different countries, Xerox's latest innovation wants to help open up those lines of communication.

Xerox Easy Translator Service is a new cloud-based translation system that allows users to send a message through a ConnectKey Xerox multifunction printer (MFP), a web portal or via the accompanying mobile app, and have it translated into more than 40 languages. Xerox worked with software company ABBYY to develop the translation technology.

When sending a message through a multifunction printer, the user can scan a document in English, and the person on the other end will receive a printed translation in their choice of language -- be it Spanish, French, Mandarin, Russian -- without changing the structure of the document, according to Xerox.

Through the Xerox Easy Translator web portal, users can upload a document, select the format that works best, like a JPEG or PDF file, and then choose from three different levels of human translation: Express ($0.10 per word), Professional ($0.23 per word) and Expert ($0.35 per word).

With the Express level, the message is pre-translated by a machine and then given to a human editor to make any changes. With the Professional level, the document is translated by a native-speaker and then checked by an editor and proofreader. The Expert level takes the Professional level a step further, and the document is also looked over by a native-speaking specialist in your given field. Machine translation is the service’s default mode.

With the app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, users can take a photo of a document, upload it then receive a translated version via email in a minute.

Starting today, the service is available in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Users can register on the Xerox website, download and install the mobile app or the app for the ConnectKey-enabled Xerox MFP for free. The first 30 pages of machine translations, -- during a 30-day trial period -- are free. Afterwards, companies who want to use the service can pay for a subscription based on their needs that can range from anywhere from from $10 for 100 pages to $5,000 for 100,000 pages per year.

While it may have a lock on document management, Xerox’s entry into the field of translation software will likely have to compete with services such as Google's Translate app, which also has an instant visual translation feature, and Skype Translator, which just added Arabic to its repertoire of more than 50 languages.