Batman vs. Superman: Who Makes More Money?

While the film Batman v Superman, coming out on March 25, will show us which hero will win in a fight on the silver screen, we had a more pressing question: Which of these DC Comics superheroes earns more money in licensing fees and merchandise?

The winner is clear. Batman beats the Man of Steel (sorry, Superman) in licensing fees for global retail sales in merchandise at $494 million vs. the son of Krypton's $277 million, according to The Licensing Letter.

Don’t be too bummed, Superman loyalists. In the race for global retail sales, it’s Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man who crushes all others with a swinging $1.3 billion in annual licensing fees. In case you're wondering, Marvel’s The Avengers franchise earns $325 million.

Here are some other fun DC factoids: