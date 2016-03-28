My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Software

This Program Silently Judges You When You Waste Time Online

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Program Silently Judges You When You Waste Time Online
Image credit: www.neilblr.com
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Computers are brilliant but distracting machines. When you have the power of the entire collective intelligence of our entire civilization possess within a few clicks of your mouse, the possibilities of getting disused are endless. It starts with an innocent research based check on a programmer or a CEO, and five minutes later you’re on Wikipedia finding exactly why the sky is blue or on WebMD searching what does an appendix exactly do and if that pimple can be cancerous or not. From infinite cat memes to funny fail videos, let’s face it, the internet is full of distractions and even the most focused employees can get off track easily.  

Firewalls are an easy solution to your business and work machine. You can simply block all access to distracting websites including social media, YouTube, adult content, memes or other junk. However, in the rare occasion you need to monitor or research based on social media or any of the other distractive websites, bypassing the firewall is a lengthy and troublesome process. Further, blocking access might lead to employees feeling bad and forced to work too much. Physically monitoring every screen is impossible. Key logging and spy checks would be an intrusion to employee privacy and a waste of your personal time. The solution might just be this nifty moral self-check based AutoHotKey software that gently reminds the user to get back to work.

Polite nudging

Unlike shooting alarms or popup banners or highlighting your or your employees habit to switch tabs or software windows to non-work related activities, this silent timer will just hover on the screen. The mere presence of the clock ticking away showing how much time you’ve wasted will convert your own sense of goodwill to get back to work.

Silent motivator

Instead of harassing or forcing you to get back to work, the timer is really good as politely motivating you to do the right thing. There is no backlog or tracks and no witness to your folly, except yourself. Would you be able to stand the harshest judge of your behavior – yourself?

Customizable to include alters, logs and alarms

You can obviously code (or seek help of the millions of coders online who would be happy to help you out, often without any fees) in customizing the hotkey to include alarms when, let’s say, it’s been ten minutes outside work. Or you can have a silent log emailed to your administrator of your daily amount of distractions. Alternatively, you can even have a loud alarm that rings after x amount of time, shaming the distracted employee, if you want to play the tough card.

Check out the HotKey script at http://neilblr.com/post/58757345346

It’s free, non ad sponsored, doesn’t slow your computer down and labeled spamware free. You can also compile it yourself if you have basic programming knowledge since the author has given the source code right up there.

What's your secret to stop yourself formt he infinite distractions of the internet? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Software

This Software Company is Happy to Leverage its Niche Services to Grow

Software

The Uphill Battle of B2B Marketing: A Success Story

Software

Why No Single Software Program Alone Will Fix Your Content Marketing