California Restaurant Industry Vet Finds a New Persona at Cutting-Edge Pizza Place

Name: Nick Ulrich

Franchise owned: Persona Pizza in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Q: How long have you owned a franchise?

Since December of 2014

Q: Why franchising?

Franchising is a pretty wonderful concept. I love the idea of franchising, because we get to use someone else's track record of success and leverage it for our own success. There is a significant amount of risk when you open a new business, especially with a concept of your own. Franchising minimizes the risk, because the franchisor already has the infrastructure to support you with training programs, marketing support, purchasing power and ongoing operational support.

Q: What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

I have been in restaurants for 20 years, my very first job was at a take-and-bake pizzeria in Northern California. I have worked every position in restaurants, bars and night clubs, from busser to director of operations. My next logical step was ownership, and having a franchise was the best route I found after extensive research. Currently, I am the Santa Rosa franchise owner, general manager for Santa Barbara and the corporate franchisee trainer.

Q: Why did you choose this particular franchise?

I have been a family friend of the CEO, Chef Glenn Cybulski, for over 20 years. I was brought into the corporate store to help with operations, and I fell absolutely in love with the product and the company. The research began, and a terrific location opened up in the downtown area of my hometown in Santa Rosa.

And, I get to work with my brothers, Kyle (Kitchen Manager) and Jordan (General Manager).

Q: How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?

The average price of a build-out for a unit is $250,000 to $400,000.

Q: Where did you get most of your advice / do most of your research?

I did a lot of research by going to other similar pizza establishments and trying their product and getting a feel for the service. I was relatively unimpressed with the "chain" feel of most franchises, and it further pushed my interest to go with a franchise that didn't feel like a franchise. Persona Pizza felt like a streamlined mom-and-pop restaurant with quality and love put into every pizza.

Q: What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?

Dealing with the city permitting. We used a non-local contractor who was a bit unfamiliar with the intricacies of the local permitting process, which were extensive. The franchisor was monumentally helpful with permitting support.

Q: What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

Do your research. There are a lot of potential franchises out there -- some very good and some not-so-good. Overall, go with a product you believe in and love, the rest will fall into place.

Q: What’s next for you and your business?

Expansion!