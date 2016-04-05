Events

Hey Denver Entrepreneurs -- Get Ready to Accelerate Your Business

Image credit: Diego Texera Photography
Keynote Influencing Influencers with behavior expert Jon Levy
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Entrepreneur will bring its next Accelerate Your Business event to Denver on May 4.

The symposium will be hosted by Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Amy Cosper and Microsoft Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing Jordan J. Chrysafidis.

In addition to hearing Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and human behavior expert Jon Levy give the keynote addresses, attendees can learn from panels moderated by Carol Roth, author of The Entrepreneur Equation, and columnist Gene Marks. There will be plenty of networking opportunities, as well.

carol-roth-chicago-business-accelerated

Image credit: Diego Texera Photography
Keynote Building Community with Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian

"This event is designed for business owners, company leaders and decision-makers seeking ideas and practical technology solutions to promote greater team communication, collaboration and productivity in today's highly mobile workplace," according to the event page.

Previous Accelerate Your Business events were held earlier this year in Miami and Chicago.

If you’re interested, head to the event page, where you can learn more and register.

Image credit: Diego Texera Photography
Session Achieving Customer Loyalty 3.0 with bestselling author Carol Roth

Image credit: Diego Texera Photography
A photo-worthy moment during Alexis Ohanian’s keynote

Image credit: Diego Texera Photography
An invigorating discussion during our Networking in Minutes session

 

