Hey Denver Entrepreneurs -- Get Ready to Accelerate Your Business

April 5, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur will bring its next Accelerate Your Business event to Denver on May 4.

The symposium will be hosted by Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Amy Cosper and Microsoft Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing Jordan J. Chrysafidis.

In addition to hearing Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and human behavior expert Jon Levy give the keynote addresses, attendees can learn from panels moderated by Carol Roth, author of The Entrepreneur Equation, and columnist Gene Marks. There will be plenty of networking opportunities, as well.

Image credit: Diego Texera Photography

"This event is designed for business owners, company leaders and decision-makers seeking ideas and practical technology solutions to promote greater team communication, collaboration and productivity in today's highly mobile workplace," according to the event page.

Previous Accelerate Your Business events were held earlier this year in Miami and Chicago.

If you’re interested, head to the event page, where you can learn more and register.

Image credit: Diego Texera Photography

Image credit: Diego Texera Photography

Image credit: Diego Texera Photography