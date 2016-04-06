My Queue

Kickstarter

Hungry for 'Donald Flakes' and 'Better Eat Your Bernies'?

Hungry for 'Donald Flakes' and 'Better Eat Your Bernies'?
Image credit: Miguel Dominguez
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
3 min read

Politics might not make for polite dinner conversation, but what about at breakfast? Enter the Kickstarter campaign to get two new cereals into production: Donald Flakes and Better Eat Your Bernies. Launched by Miguel Dominguez, Election Cereals promises to “Make cereal great again!”

We wondered: Is Miguel just milking this crazy election for laughs? Is his use of flakes a comment on our political system? To find out (and to stop ourselves from filling the entire day with terrible cereal puns), we spoon-fed him some questions.

Entrepreneur: When did the idea hit you?
Dominguez: I wanted to bring some comedic relief to the campaign trail. I thought about how fun and colorful the cereal boxes of our adolescence were compared to what you see on the shelves today and was thinking about how they used to develop cereal box concepts around celebrities and political figures. That's when I realized that there was an opportunity to create something around both Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, who are two very interesting and dynamic characters. 

Entrepreneur: What thinking went into the design?
Dominguez: We took both characters and conceptualized them as cartoonish figures and added games to the back of the box. With the Bernie box, we made references to some of the things he's preaching as well as him being a Senator from Vermont. The Donald Box most prominently has him in a fight with the giant robot, which is meant to depict "the establishment."

Entrepreneur: What does the cereal taste like?
Dominguez: Our corn flakes are the crispy and delicious golden flakes we remember from our childhood.

Entrepreneur: Have you sent samples to the campaigns?
Dominguez: We are in the process of doing so. We are excited to see what they think.

Entrepreneur: What happens if it is Cruz vs. Hillary?
Dominguez: Our goal is to introduce one more box after the July conventions, which will display the final two candidates as a head-to-head showdown. The artwork for that box is will be very comical. Our goal is to introduce that box sometime in August.  We would definitely love to send you one once our samples are done.

Entrepreneur: We'll have our spoons polished and ready.

 

 

