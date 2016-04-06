My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Facebook, Challenging TV and Web Rivals, Expands Live Video

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook, Challenging TV and Web Rivals, Expands Live Video
Image credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Stringer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Facebook Inc. on Wednesday expanded its live video product, Facebook Live, giving the feature prominent placement on the app and rolling out features to make it easier for users to search and comment in real time.

The move is the biggest challenge yet by Facebook to online rivals, including Twitter Inc.'s Periscope live-streaming service, Snapchat's video features and Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube, as well as a challenge to broadcast television.

Live video is becoming a highly competitive feature on social platforms, with companies competing to stream major sports events and exclusive video components from high-profile events such as the Oscar and Grammy awards shows.

Advertisers are particularly attracted to video that reaches a younger audience.

Facebook Live offers streaming video in real time and was launched last year. On Wednesday, it added features, including a map of video streams around the world, expanded search and filters that echo those on other platforms. Videos can be turned into black-and-white shots, like on Facebook's Instagram, for instance, and soon users will be able to add doodles, a nod to a feature on Snapchat.

Product head Chris Cox hosted a live video session Wednesday to advertise the product, and said Facebook hopes it will be used for everything from intimate family moments, such as a baby's first steps, celebrity-hosted question-and-answer sessions and breaking news casts.

Facebook said it is paying some partners to use Live but would not say who they are. Re/code said Facebook is paying The New York Times, BuzzFeed and the Huffington Post to use Live. Thomson Reuters is also using the service, a company spokeswoman said.

Facebook's app now features Live prominently in the display bar for many users on iOS and Android across 60 countries.

While Facebook's News Feed has long had videos, largely shared from other websites such as YouTube, the company had not heavily pushed its own video products.

Its executives have, however, advertised the 1.6 billion-person social media site's video reach on earnings calls. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told investors in January that 500 million people watch videos on Facebook every day.

(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Peter Henderson and Alistair Bell)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

The Deadly Poison Sarin Was Detected in a Mailbag at Facebook's Offices in California

Facebook

Payments Will Be Facebook's Regulatory Waterloo

Facebook

Zuck: Our Security Efforts Will Suffer if Facebook Is Broken Up