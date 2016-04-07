This Startup Aims to Make Divorce a Simpler, Web-Based Process

Crosby's idea came from her own childhood experience in and out of courtrooms during her parent's contentious divorce.

"Wevorce is changing divorce for good," Crosby told CNBC.

Wevorce's web-based technology connects users with experts and resources, from attorneys to financial experts, that can all help families reach a settlement.

Couples begin by filling out a questionnaire, which the startup uses to create a "divorce archetype."

"Our divorce archetypes predict where a family's divorce explosions will be and give them a road map to keep their divorce amicable," she said.

The starting price to use Wevorce's online platform is $749.