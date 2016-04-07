My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Divorce

This Startup Aims to Make Divorce a Simpler, Web-Based Process

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Startup Aims to Make Divorce a Simpler, Web-Based Process
Image credit: Shutterstock
Associate Producer, CNBC Specials
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

This startup is taking a high-tech approach to making divorces more amicable.

"Every 13 seconds, someone is getting divorced in this country. It's created a $30 billion market in legal fees alone and the second most stressful event in life," said Michelle Crosby, founder of Wevorce.

Breaking it down

Crosby's idea came from her own childhood experience in and out of courtrooms during her parent's contentious divorce.

"Wevorce is changing divorce for good," Crosby told CNBC.

Wevorce's web-based technology connects users with experts and resources, from attorneys to financial experts, that can all help families reach a settlement.

Couples begin by filling out a questionnaire, which the startup uses to create a "divorce archetype."

"Our divorce archetypes predict where a family's divorce explosions will be and give them a road map to keep their divorce amicable," she said.

The starting price to use Wevorce's online platform is $749.

Splitting sides

While Crosby said she expects 3,500 people will begin their divorce on Wevorce this year, Fran Hauser, a partner at Rothenberg Ventures, wondered how many users would complete the process on the platform.

According to Crosby, the startup has a 98 percent settlement rate, and "we're doing it in a quarter of the time and a third of the cost. And we've had over $40 million in assets run through the platform."

But angel investor Nat Burgess was concerned that the decreased legal fees would deter lawyers from working with Wevorce.

Crosby said her software saves attorneys 60 percent of the time typically spent on a case, and helps its attorneys with marketing. "They're actually getting a much higher net margin return when they are working with us," she said.

Since its launch in November 2013, the Boise, Idaho-based startup has raised $7 million in funding. Key investors include Silicon Valley accelerator, Y Combinator, and Techstars Ventures.

Crosby said the funds will be used to scale the company and "create partnerships that provide Wevorce products and services to others."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Divorce

Millennial Millionaires and Their Prenups -- What They Need to Be Thinking About

Divorce

Hollywood's Go-To Divorce Attorney Has an Online Solution so Unhappy Couples Don't Have to Pay Attorneys to Argue

Divorce

Mary J. Blige, Spousal Support and Your Business