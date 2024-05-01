📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

According to Guidant Financial, almost a quarter of small-business owners are more concerned about inflation and rising prices more than anything else. So it's understandable that bargains will be welcome on expenses like parking, which can be prohibitively high in many cities, particularly at airports.

However, you can't just stop traveling for business. Now, you can slash airport parking fees by over half. Join the Spot Club and get two days of parking at The Parking Spot for just $9.99, a 68% discount off the regular $32 price.

The Parking Spot offers convenient long-term parking at 28 airports in 46 locations around the country, including Atlanta, Dallas—both DAL and DFW—Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, San Francisco, and many more. To reserve a spot, you must choose an airport, select the dates when you'll be traveling, select the type of parking you prefer, and add any other auto care services you'd like.

You'll be able to get in and out of airport parking lots more quickly. The Spot Club uses touchless entry, so all you have to do is scan in and then choose whichever available parking spot you prefer. There is also a special shuttle just for members that will pick you up and take you to the terminal. When you return from your trip, you can use the mobile app to check out.

When you join the Spot Club, you'll be kept up to date on a variety of deals and discounts as they become available. You'll even become eligible to earn free long-term airport parking. Don't miss this chance to enjoy exclusive savings.

Join The Spot Club—rated 4.2 stars on Trustpilot—and get two days of parking at The Parking Spot for just $9.99, a discount of 68% off the regular $32 price.

