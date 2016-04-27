My Queue

Conferences

Watch Livestream Video Interviews With the Tech World's Best-of-the-Best at Collision Conference 2016

Watch Livestream Video Interviews With the Tech World's Best-of-the-Best at Collision Conference 2016
Image credit: Collision
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Brought to you by the founders of the popular Web Summit tech conference, which drew 42,000 people to Dublin in 2015, Collision Conference is happening right now in New Orleans, literally exploding with innovative ideas and products from the tech world's best-of-the-best. In its third year, Collision has attracted over 11,000 this year despite the move from Las Vegas to New Orleans.

And lucky for us, Entrepreneur Network partners Michael Donnelly and Maura Gaughan of re-define work are live on the scene having already interviewed those behind hot startup brands of Mojoe Brewing CompanyStella WearablesReferbiesUp Hail and Thegasstation.com.

Click here to watch the interviews.

Tentative roster for Thursday, April 28:

The finalists for the pitch competition: 
  • Cian O'Sullivan of Beagle.ai (automatic artificial intelligence contract analysis)
  • Kyle Henson-Rorus and Adam Makowitz of Portfolium (digital portfolio)

Tentative roster for Wednesday, April 27:

  • 3 p.m. EST: Katy Dormer, chief marketing officer of desk.com
  • 3:30 p.m. EST: Beth Schmidt, founder and CEO of Vend Score
  • 4 p.m. EST: Mada Seghete, co-founder of Branch Metrics
  • 4:30 p.m. EST: Aimee Williams, vice president of emerging business sector, and Gemma Allen, vice president of consumer and technology at IDA Ireland
  • 5 p.m. EST: Vanessa Branco, CEO and president of Versa9
  • 5:30 p.m. EST: Rachel Taylor, founder and CEO of Taylored Wines
  • 6 p.m. EST: Jessica Greenwalt, CEO and founder of Pixelkeet

Click the link below to watch the videos, and stay tuned for more!

Click here to watch the interviews.

Related: Cannabis Industry Pioneers Chat Live on Facebook to Commemorate 4/20

