Netherlands McDonald's Wants You to Make Music While Eating

Image credit: McDonald's Nederland | Youtube
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

In the Netherland’s, McDonald’s want you to make music while eating your Big Mac.

The fast food chain in the country has unveiled a placemat, called a McTrax, that allows customers to bang out tunes as they dine. TBWA\Neboko, which is located in the Netherlands, created McTrax, according to Adweek. The item was developed with This Page Amsterdam, a digital production agency, and is made with conductive ink, a battery, and a circuit board.

To make it work, you place your phone on the mat, get an app, and then compose music (you can even record your voice).

Check out the placemat in action here:

“The paper of the placemat is what makes this technique so innovative,” TBWA creative technologist Radha Pleijsant and digital design lead Jan Jesse Bakker said in a statement to Adweek. “The phone merely acts as the speaker and screen, which is easily connected to the placemat via Bluetooth, making sure you can hear the music on your speakers.”

“This is exactly what McDonald’s is; a place to have fun and experience great moments, for everyone,” Erwin Dito, director of marketing, communications and consumer insight for McDonald’s Netherlands, said to Adweek.

