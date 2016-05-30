Small Business Heroes

TV Host Donny Deutsch on Executing Your Big Idea

TV Host Donny Deutsch on Executing Your Big Idea
Image credit: Michael Loccisano | Getty Images
Donny Deutsch
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

When I was broke and living on my sister’s couch back in 2008, I was in love with a TV show called The Big Idea.

Do you remember it?

It was hosted by today’s guest on The School of Greatness, Donny Deutsch, and it was a huge inspiration to me early on as an aspiring entrepreneur.

So when I got the chance to interview the host for the podcast, I had to take it.

I loved meeting Donny and thanking him in person for his work that inspired me (and many others) in their entrepreneurial journeys before shows like Shark Tank existed.

Donny is a hugely successful advertising executive, author, and TV personality and we dive into all the parts of his career in this interview.

I was especially fascinated by how Donny views risk, challenge, and uncertainty and how he lets those fuel him.

Whether or not you agree with him, you’ll learn a lot from Donny Deutsch in Episode 326.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

You can also watch the video below.

Some questions I ask:

  • What was the biggest challenge about producing The Big Idea?
  • Do you really have ADD?
  • Is advertising relevant today considering social media?
  • What is your process for pitching a brand? 
  • What is the biggest fear entrepreneurs face when starting a company? 

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • Why short meetings are the most effective 
  • The danger of being wrapped in the pillow of success 
  • Why Donny is fascinated by Donald Trump

