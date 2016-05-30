TV Host Donny Deutsch on Executing Your Big Idea

May 30, 2016 2 min read

When I was broke and living on my sister’s couch back in 2008, I was in love with a TV show called The Big Idea.

Do you remember it?

It was hosted by today’s guest on The School of Greatness, Donny Deutsch, and it was a huge inspiration to me early on as an aspiring entrepreneur.

So when I got the chance to interview the host for the podcast, I had to take it.

I loved meeting Donny and thanking him in person for his work that inspired me (and many others) in their entrepreneurial journeys before shows like Shark Tank existed.

Donny is a hugely successful advertising executive, author, and TV personality and we dive into all the parts of his career in this interview.

I was especially fascinated by how Donny views risk, challenge, and uncertainty and how he lets those fuel him.

Whether or not you agree with him, you’ll learn a lot from Donny Deutsch in Episode 326.

Some questions I ask:

What was the biggest challenge about producing The Big Idea?

Do you really have ADD?

Is advertising relevant today considering social media?

What is your process for pitching a brand?

What is the biggest fear entrepreneurs face when starting a company?

In This Episode, You Will Learn: