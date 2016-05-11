Google Set to Ban Payday Lender Ads

May 11, 2016 2 min read

Google is banning ads for payday loans and some related products from its ads systems, according to a statement the company released on Wednesday.

Starting July 13, the company will no longer allow ads for loans where repayment is due within 60 days of the date of issue. In the U.S., it is also banning ads for loans with an APR of 36 percent or higher. The new policy will not affect companies offering loans such as mortgages, car loans, student loans, commercial loans, or revolving lines of credit (i.e. credit cards).

"Bad ads can ruin your entire online experience, a problem we take very seriously," the company stated in their blog.