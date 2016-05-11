Google Set to Ban Payday Lender Ads

This policy is an attempt to decrease Google users' exposure to misleading or harmful products following research that showed these types of loans can result in unaffordable payments and high default rates, according to the statement.
Google has an established set of advertisement policies already in place, detailing prohibited content, restricted content, prohibited practices and editorial and technical requirements. In 2015, these policies prevented about 780 million ads -- compared to 524 million ads in 2014 -- for reasons ranging from counterfeiting to phishing.
Google will continue to review the effectiveness of this and all policies, taking user feedback into account, according to a spokesperson for the company.