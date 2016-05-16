Amazon

Amazon to Launch New Private Labels in Coming Weeks

Amazon to Launch New Private Labels in Coming Weeks
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Amazon.com Inc. will launch new lines of its private-label brands in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new brands with names like Happy Belly, Wickedly Prime and Mama Bear will include nuts, spices, tea, coffee, baby food and vitamins, as well as household items such as diapers and laundry detergents, the newspaper reported.

Amazon will only offer these labels to its Prime subscribers, the Journal reported, adding the first of the brands could begin appearing at the end of May or early June.

"We don't comment on rumors or speculations," a company spokeswoman said in an email.

Last week, Amazon launched Amazon Video Direct for users to post videos and earn royalties with them, setting it up directly against Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube.

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby and Gopakumar Warrier)

