Startups

This Start-Up is Producing Man Made Meteor showers – Because Why not?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Start-Up is Producing Man Made Meteor showers – Because Why not?
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A startup in Japan has an idea that will take it to the sky – literally. Star-ALE wants a man-made to shoot man-made shooting stars from miles above the sky through a dedicated satellite with about 500 to a thousand particles that will crash onto Earth in a multitude of colors, much like a real shooting star. Not to be confused with mere puny fireworks with will dissipate over a few hundred feet’s view; these loaded satellites will display their work hopefully across a radius of over 100 miles.

Due to the high amount of friction on re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere, these particles will burn and emit a luminous trail of plasma. The satellite will also allegedly have a method to shoot multiple stars at the same time, so as to replicate a real Meteor shower. To test its efficiency to actually work, the pellets were placed in a vacuum chamber and blasted with supersonic hot gases, simulating the friction they’d experience as they re-entered the atmosphere. Since the epicenter of the view is huge, including Tokyo, the expected audience that can possibly witness this includes 30 million people. And if this wasn’t bizarre enough, the pellets contain metals of different metals designed to burn at variable colors, thus adding colors to the whole experience.

The elephant in the room here is – why, exactly? Well the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are one of those few events where nations feel it’s necessary to impress the rest of the world and the international media to showcase a side of their country that usually does into exist. Nations in no financial position to support such luxurious expenditures are pressurized into topping other’s nation’s events, and this comes at a cost. At almost 8000$ to manufacture just one pellet, without including working expenditure, the satellite to get the whole thing in orbit, the launch, marketing and other expenses. While every expenditure cannot be justifiably compared to a more social expense (such as working to elevate poverty), such expenditures that can clearly be avoided must be careful thought of before implementing.

What do you think of the start-up? Should we make things, because we can, or should we invest our resources for more projects that actually help our society progress? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

Defence Start-ups to Get a Leg Up at India International Security Expo 2019

Startups

Funding Roundup For The Week: Vishal Sikka's AI Startup Raises $50 Mn, Upstox Raises $25 Mn And More

Startups

Hiring an Incubation Manager? Use this Checklist to Identify the Right Person!