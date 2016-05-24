EdTech Startup

Straight Out Of Byju's Classroom: 10 Things Aspiring Edtech Entrepreneurs Need To Know Before Starting Off

To make an edtech startup – It should be education first with technology being used as an enabler
Image credit: Shutterstock
Are you an entrepreneur aspiring to get into the edtech space? Then you need to read what Byju Raveendran has to say about this sector and entrepreneurship in general. Byju Raveendran is aiming to bring about a revolution in the way Indians learn. This entrepreneur, who started out by conducted tutorial classes, now has 3.5 million students enrolled on his company’s learning app.

Talking about his journey, Byju spoke about some core values that he believes has helped him garner the faith of millions of students and helped him create an empire for education.

Here are few thoughts from the interview –

  1. Prepare students to ask questions rather than making them learn how to answer those questions
  2. One person alone believing in a vision isn’t enough, it is very important to have an extended team who is aligned and driven by the same mission
  3. To start off, you need  a strong idea that addresses a need
  4. It’s important to execute things fast; the pace of execution can make or break your business
  5. A dynamic business plan in the beginning will help you not make big mistakes
  7. Technology can make a big impact across all segments if used appropriately
  8. Teaching is also learning; you teach more, you end up learning more
  9. Satisfaction is when you know that this is one area where you can make a big impact
  10. It’s very important to figure out what you like, and once you’ve figured that out you need to have the guts to pursue it with unbeatable passion

 

