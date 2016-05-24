Straight Out Of Byju's Classroom: 10 Things Aspiring Edtech Entrepreneurs Need To Know Before Starting Off

To make an edtech startup – It should be education first with technology being used as an enabler

May 24, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Are you an entrepreneur aspiring to get into the edtech space? Then you need to read what Byju Raveendran has to say about this sector and entrepreneurship in general. Byju Raveendran is aiming to bring about a revolution in the way Indians learn. This entrepreneur, who started out by conducted tutorial classes, now has 3.5 million students enrolled on his company’s learning app.

Talking about his journey, Byju spoke about some core values that he believes has helped him garner the faith of millions of students and helped him create an empire for education.

Here are few thoughts from the interview –