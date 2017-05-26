Sneha Banerjee

Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India

She used to write for Entrepreneur India from Bangalore and other cities in South India. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

How These Bright Minds are Tailoring New Ideas Into a Century-old Business

They even introduced the concept of 3D-body scanning back in 2002

Lifestyle

A Quick Look Inside Quikr

Since a lot of work happens over calls, the employees are often seen walk and talk across the fitness-friendly campus.

News and Trends

'India's Education System Requires a Complete Revamp'

AISECT Director says hands-on skill courses, entrepreneurship sessions and moral education should be made mandatory to bring out the best in students

Growth Strategies

Expert Speak: Three Hoteliers Share Their Success Strategies

Entrepreneur India spoke to three industry leaders to understand what helps them clock successful business despite several challenges in the domain

Technology

The 'SaaSy' Innovator

Freshdesk has been a global venture from day one, here's how!

Technology

Merging the Digital and Real World Experience

Blippar app was born out of a joke at a remote bar located in south-west England

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...