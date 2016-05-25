Jugnoo Now Allows You To Book An Auto Via An AI Bot

May 25, 2016 3 min read

A Chandigarh-based auto-rickshaw aggregator, Jugnoo associates with Bangolore-based startup called Helpchat, an AI-powered personalized transactions platform. This tie-up is done to further expand their market outreach.

It is a twofold partnership that enables users to seamlessly plan journeys using a combination of options such as cab services, bike-taxis, auto-rickshaws, local buses and trains, all on the tap of a button.

Speaking on the partnership, Samar Singla, Founder and CEO, Jugnoo, said, “In today’s era, when every product or service is available via a tap on phone, we want to maximize our reach by being accessible through multiple channels. Our partnership with Helpchat is a step forward towards this objective by offering an addition to the best of what we are serving right now. We believe that this partnership will result in more convenient and affordable daily travel for Helpchat’s large user base.”

Be it anything, from recharging your phone to booking a cab, from booking movie tickets to food ordering, from shopping assistance to finding deals and coupons, from personalized news, to intelligent reminders, Helpchat can get all of them done. It’s like one app for all apps.

Through this association, the consumers on Helpchat will be able to conveniently book Jugnoo auto-rickshaws from the platform. They can plan their travel choosing from a myriad of options, depending upon their preferences and necessities.

“At Helpchat, our constant endeavour is to widen our bouquet of offerings such that there is something relevant for everyone. Our goal as a personal assistant is to provide users more freedom in deciding how they want to get from point A to point B. There is a large section of our consumer base such as college-goers and young professionals who prefer travelling by autos as this is often a more cost-effective alternative to other modes of transport. To cater to this need, we have partnered with category leaders in the auto-on-demand space and have aimed to further cement our market standing as the only app that users need to fulfill an entire spectrum of daily need,” said Ankur Singla, Founder and CEO, Helpchat.

Founded in the year 2014 by Samar Singla and Chinmay Agarwal, Jugnoo has ventured into the industry as one of the leading auto-rickshaw aggregators with 35,000 people transacting per day, at a very nascent stage. It has over 10,000 autos empanelled under the brand at present.

In the past, the startup has partnered with ixigo, Zophop, OyeTaxi and Scootapp. Whereas if we talk about Helpchat they have partnered with Ola, Uber, Zomato, Bookmyshow, Billdesk and others to power their platform while they focus on building the intelligent AI layer on top of it.

“We are constantly expanding our customer outreach by not only spreading out geographically but also through various digital strategies. Tie-ups with such brands certainly help us to scale our operations and ease the process of hailing auto-rickshaws for our users,” said Singla.

On-demand transport aggregation via technology is an evolving industry at the moment and by keeping their focus exclusively on the auto-rickshaw market, they have emerged as thought leaders in this space.