Mergers and Acquisitions

Twitter Met With Yahoo to Discuss Merger

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter Met With Yahoo to Discuss Merger
Image credit: rvlsoft | Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

The list of companies looking at a possible deal with Yahoo included the social media company Twitter, according to a new report from The New York Post, which claims the management teams of both discussed a possible merger but the talks ended without an agreement.

The report, citing sources close to the talks, said execs at the two firms had met several weeks ago and had spent several hours looking at whether a strategic combination might make sense.

"Twitter is the destination for instant news, and Yahoo has a lot of eyeballs on its site," one source told the newspaper. "The idea isn't as crazy as you might think."

The New York Post also reported that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was not present and the sources said Twitter appeared "mainly interested in sucking information out of Yahoo, as it bowed out of the bidding process soon thereafter," sources said. 

A Yahoo spokesperson told CNBC that it would not comment on details of the ongoing process, with the company currently looking at possible transactions which are in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. A Twitter spokesperson told CNBC that it does not comment on "rumor and speculation."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Canopy Growth Agrees to Buy Acreage When the US Ends Prohibition

Harvest Buys Verano to Solidify Market Position Post-Prohibition (Whenever That Happens)

Your Cannabis Company Was Acquired. Now What?