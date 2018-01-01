Matt Clinch

Matt Clinch

Assistant Producer, CNBC.com

More From Matt Clinch

Twitter Met With Yahoo to Discuss Merger
Mergers and Acquisitions

Twitter Met With Yahoo to Discuss Merger

A news report, citing sources close to the talks, said execs at the two firms had met several weeks ago and had spent several hours looking at whether a strategic combination might make sense.
2 min read
Feds Raid Hoverboard Booth at CES
CES 2016

Feds Raid Hoverboard Booth at CES

Federal agents investigating claims of copyright infringement raided a Chinese hoverboard stand at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
1 min read
Bitcoin Is Now Tax Free in Europe
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Is Now Tax Free in Europe

The European Court of Justice ruled the virtual currency can be treated in the same way as traditional money.
2 min read
Bitcoin Is Now Classified as a Commodity in the U.S.
Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Is Now Classified as a Commodity in the U.S.

The digital currency has the same designation as gold or oil.
3 min read
Self-Driving Cars: The Next Terrorism Threat?
Security

Self-Driving Cars: The Next Terrorism Threat?

Experts are concerned that new industry technology could be susceptible to sinister cybercriminal activity.
4 min read
Apple Tries to Distance Itself From Facebook and Google on Privacy
Privacy Policies

Apple Tries to Distance Itself From Facebook and Google on Privacy

As Apple continues to investigate its own high-profile hack, CEO Tim Cook wrote an open letter to customers assuring their private data is safe.
3 min read
This Luxe Smartphone Could Be Yours for $10,000
Smartphones

This Luxe Smartphone Could Be Yours for $10,000

High-end mobile phone company Vertu's new smartphone comes with a 24-hour global concierge service.
2 min read
Why This Will Be a Huge Year for Wearable Tech
Technology

Why This Will Be a Huge Year for Wearable Tech

Wearable tech, especially smart bands and watches, are set to see a growth of 350 percent in 2014.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.