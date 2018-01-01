Matt Clinch

Mergers and Acquisitions
Twitter Met With Yahoo to Discuss Merger
A news report, citing sources close to the talks, said execs at the two firms had met several weeks ago and had spent several hours looking at whether a strategic combination might make sense.
CES 2016
Feds Raid Hoverboard Booth at CES
Federal agents investigating claims of copyright infringement raided a Chinese hoverboard stand at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Is Now Tax Free in Europe
The European Court of Justice ruled the virtual currency can be treated in the same way as traditional money.
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Is Now Classified as a Commodity in the U.S.
The digital currency has the same designation as gold or oil.
Security
Self-Driving Cars: The Next Terrorism Threat?
Experts are concerned that new industry technology could be susceptible to sinister cybercriminal activity.
Privacy Policies
Apple Tries to Distance Itself From Facebook and Google on Privacy
As Apple continues to investigate its own high-profile hack, CEO Tim Cook wrote an open letter to customers assuring their private data is safe.
Smartphones
This Luxe Smartphone Could Be Yours for $10,000
High-end mobile phone company Vertu's new smartphone comes with a 24-hour global concierge service.
Technology
Why This Will Be a Huge Year for Wearable Tech
Wearable tech, especially smart bands and watches, are set to see a growth of 350 percent in 2014.