Silicon Valley

Tom Perkins, Silicon Valley Venture Capital Pioneer, Dies at 84

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tom Perkins, Silicon Valley Venture Capital Pioneer, Dies at 84
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Thomas Perkins, one of the founding fathers of Silicon Valley, died on Tuesday at age 84 at his home in Belvedere, Calif., according to the Marin County coroner's office.

As co-founder of the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, Perkins played a major role in the formative years of the computer and biotech industries. The firm that bears his name went on to fund some of the biggest names of the internet era, including Google and Amazon.

Perkins helped start Kleiner Perkins in 1972 with Eugene Kleiner after working as the first general manager of Hewlett Packard Co.'s computer division and later starting University Laboratories, a laser company that used Perkins' own optical inventions.

"He was there at the start of the biotech industry and the computer revolution. Tom was our partner and friend, and we will miss him," Frank Caufield and Brook Byers, co-founders of Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, said in a statement.

Perkins' investment in drug developer Genentech is widely considered by the venture capital community to have helped jump-start the biotech industry emerging in Silicon Valley during the 1970s.

He also played a central role in the funding and development of firms including Tandem Computers, Compaq Computer and LSI Logic, and served on the board of numerous companies including Hewlett Packard.

Perkins came under sharp criticism in 2014 for an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in which he equated the Occupy movement's "demonization of the rich" to the Nazis' persecution of the Jews. He later apologized for the analogy, but the venture capital firm that bears his name moved to distance itself from him.

Known as a colorful and dynamic personality, Perkins married romance novelist Danielle Steel, his second wife, in March 1998. After the brief marriage, Perkins himself wrote a novel, Sex and the Single Zillionaire, published in 2006.

The billionaire had a love of yachts, and a boat he owned named "The Maltese Falcon," was once among the world's largest and most advanced sailing yachts, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Peter Cooney)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

How I Navigate Silicon Valley as a Female Entrepreneur

Silicon Valley

There's a Lot You Can Learn From Silicon Valley, but Don't Imitate It

Silicon Valley

The Majority of Startup Tech Companies Should Not Be in the Bay Area