These Founders Always Make Time to Show Off Their Kids on Social Media

Father’s Day is coming up fast (you’re welcome for the reminder). In honor of the day, here are successful CEOs who have shown there is always time to be "dad."

1. Biz Stone

The co-founder of Twitter, Medium and Askjelly.com always seems to have time for his 4-year-old son. Stone often posts about his son and wife, Jacob and Livia Stone, on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The photos range from Jacob’s Halloween costumes, his first time hailing a taxi in New York, to a family photo in Wyoming.

If you're doing it right, this is how you nap on a Sunday. My boy Jake can nap like a boss even at 4 years old. pic.twitter.com/Qvui2WNx3K — Biz Stone (@biz) June 6, 2016

2. Mark Zuckerberg

Of course Mark Zuckerberg wouldn’t want to be caught posting photos of his daughter on Twitter, but he did share some pretty adorable ones on Facebook.

Zuckerberg is not only co-founder and chairman of Facebook, but he also recently became a father. His wife, Priscilla Chan, gave birth to daughter Maxima six months ago.

The billionaire took two months of paternity leave when his daughter was born, using the time to take adorable photos such as this one:

3. Blake Mycoskie

The founder and CEO of TOMS started a nationwide conversation about paternity leave when he took 12 weeks off to help his wife, Heather, take care of their newborn son, Summit.

Like Zuckerberg, Mycoskie took the time to take some pretty cute pictures, and continues to do so even after returning to work.

Summit lives up to his name, going on plenty of adventures with his dad.

Happy Labor Day weekend!!!! A photo posted by blake mycoskie (@blakemycoskie) on Sep 6, 2015 at 10:18am PDT

4. Mark Cuban

The Shark Tank judge is owner of Landmark Theatres, Magnolia Pictures and the Dallas Mavericks, but he is also the father of two girls and a boy: Alyssa, Alexis and Jake.

Cuban’s Instagram feed is mostly of pictures with his kids, while sprinkling in a few silly basketball photos, of course.

Dressed up 50s style with my best girl A photo posted by Mark Cuban (@mcuban) on Jan 30, 2015 at 4:17pm PST

5. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is not only the co-founder of PayPal, Tesla Motors and SpaceX, he's also a father of five.

Musk married Justine Wilson, a Canadian author, in 2000. The couple had twins Griffin and Xavier and then triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

The pair has since split, but they share custody of the five boys.

Musk doesn’t frequently post about his sons, but it’s sure cute when he does.

Bought some wood and built a little treehouse with my boys. Few more beautiful ways to spend an afternoon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 23, 2012

6. Daymond John

The CEO and founder of FUBU, CEO and president of Shark Branding and judge on Shark Tank, is also the dad of three girls: Yasmeen, Destiny and Minka, the latter of whom is only three months old.

John sent out a funny tweet while at a Miley Cyrus concert with his older daughters:

At the @MileyCyrus concert with my daughters. Clutch my pearls!!! Oh Lord! This is alot to take in. Even for me! — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) April 9, 2014

He also posted an Instagram photo with Minka along with a lengthy post, part of which reads: “As most young men, I would always dream about growing up and being surrounded by the most beautiful women in the world. I got exactly what I hoped for! But it was not what I ever expected.”