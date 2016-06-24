Entrepreneur Courses: Learn How to Start a Business With (Almost) No Money

June 24, 2016 3 min read

“You don’t need the money, you need a better strategy.” Has anyone ever told you this? Does it sound like a far-out theory that doesn’t register with how the rest of the world operates?

A large number of would-be entrepreneurs possess the desire, the motivation and the leadership to start a business, but are held back by their lack of money (and their perception of its importance). For them, the path to greatness stops there. But it doesn’t have to.

An entire online course has been built around the counter-intuitive statement that “you don’t need the money, you need a better strategy.” Udemy.com’s course, “How To Start a Business With No Money, Borrowing or Credit,” makes this statement repeatedly and actually analyzes real business case studies that prove it.

The course authors, Peter Sage and Jimmy Naraine, have started several businesses with no money, and share their learning experiences with their students. Sage is a celebrity entrepreneur who personally started over 20 companies -- of which some failed (and he took away lessons!), and others have become large global success stories. Naraine’s path to greatness includes working for companies such as Goldman Sachs, running his own businesses and sharing his inspiration with more than 41,000 students.

For anyone wanting to learn success strategies for how to shortcut the need for money when starting a business, Sage and Naraine cover: dealing with haters and naysayers on your entrepreneurial journey, essential keys for designing a strategy for your business, an exercise to boost your confidence in your business abilities and navigating the tricky path to selecting partners.

You should expect to walk out of the course with an understanding of these key tools:

Five ways to make money

The difference between an emotional vs. a financial bank account

The mechanics of making money

Ways to create money

Several case studies to back up these strategies

