Ready to Launch

Build Your Platform, Your Audience and Your Business with Content Marketing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Build Your Platform, Your Audience and Your Business with Content Marketing
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Watch our recorded interactive webinar for expert advice on developing and executing a content marketing strategy that drives business growth. In the third event from the four-part Biz Tech Webinar Series organized by Entrepreneur and Comcast Business, you’ll learn how to create a content marketing strategy, develop a platform, and deliver and monetize your content. 

View the recording to learn how to: 

  • Use content marketing to drive revenue for your business 
  • Establish expertise and credibility by providing value-based content 
  • Create marketing that doesn’t feel like marketing 
  • Identify your audience and find your unique story 

Panelists: 

Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer at MarketingProfs

Ann is a veteran of creating and managing digital content to build relationships for organizations and individuals. She is the author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller Everybody Writes: Your Go-To Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content and co-author of the best-selling book Content Rules: How to Create Killer Blogs, Podcasts, Videos, Ebooks, Webinars (and More) That Engage Customers and Ignite Your Business. Ann (@MarketingProfs) is an Entrepreneur contributor, LinkedIn Influencer, keynote speaker, mom and writer. 

Joe Pulizzi, Founder of the Content Marketing Institute

Joe founded the Content Marketing Institute, the leading education and training organization for content marketing, which hosts the largest in-person content marketing event, Content Marketing World. Joe is the winner of the 2014 John Caldwell Lifetime Achievement Award from the Content Council. His fourth book, Content Inc., was just released. His third, Epic Content Marketing, was named one of “Five Must Read Business Books of 2013” by Fortune magazine. You can find Joe on Twitter @JoePulizzi

Moderator:

Jill Schiefelbein, Owner of The Dynamic Communicator™ 

Jill (@dynamicjill) creates and executes communication and education strategies that help businesses increase sales, retain existing customers, and build consumer efficacy. Her book on communication strategies to better lead, manage and sell will be available May 2017.

Click here to view the recording.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Ready to Launch

From Clicks to Customers: 5 Ways to Improve Website Sales

Ready to Launch

7 Ways to Build Hype Months Before Your Business Launches

Ready to Launch

Increase Sales Using Social Media in 3 Steps