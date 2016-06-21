Build Your Platform, Your Audience and Your Business with Content Marketing

June 21, 2016 2 min read

Watch our recorded interactive webinar for expert advice on developing and executing a content marketing strategy that drives business growth. In the third event from the four-part Biz Tech Webinar Series organized by Entrepreneur and Comcast Business, you’ll learn how to create a content marketing strategy, develop a platform, and deliver and monetize your content.

View the recording to learn how to:

Use content marketing to drive revenue for your business

Establish expertise and credibility by providing value-based content

Create marketing that doesn’t feel like marketing

Identify your audience and find your unique story

Panelists:



Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer at MarketingProfs

Ann is a veteran of creating and managing digital content to build relationships for organizations and individuals. She is the author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller Everybody Writes: Your Go-To Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content and co-author of the best-selling book Content Rules: How to Create Killer Blogs, Podcasts, Videos, Ebooks, Webinars (and More) That Engage Customers and Ignite Your Business. Ann (@MarketingProfs) is an Entrepreneur contributor, LinkedIn Influencer, keynote speaker, mom and writer.

Joe Pulizzi, Founder of the Content Marketing Institute

Joe founded the Content Marketing Institute, the leading education and training organization for content marketing, which hosts the largest in-person content marketing event, Content Marketing World. Joe is the winner of the 2014 John Caldwell Lifetime Achievement Award from the Content Council. His fourth book, Content Inc., was just released. His third, Epic Content Marketing, was named one of “Five Must Read Business Books of 2013” by Fortune magazine. You can find Joe on Twitter @JoePulizzi.



Moderator:

Jill Schiefelbein, Owner of The Dynamic Communicator™

Jill (@dynamicjill) creates and executes communication and education strategies that help businesses increase sales, retain existing customers, and build consumer efficacy. Her book on communication strategies to better lead, manage and sell will be available May 2017.

Click here to view the recording.