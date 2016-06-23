Logistics Management Firm Raises $3.5 Mln; Plans To Integrate With Iot Platforms & Drones To Enable Automated Delivery

June 23, 2016 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Another SaaS-based product gets funded, and this time its Delhi-based FarEye. SaaS-based logistics management startup, which helps in managing logistics network, completed its Series A round of funding and has raised $3.5 million as growth funds from Saif Partners.

FarEye, a SaaS-based mobile enabled solution for field workforce management. By integrating with the existing ERP’s & CRM’s the company digitizes the operations by connecting everything on a single platform.

The startup plans to integrate with IoT platforms & drones to enable automated delivery. Kushal Nahata, co-founder said “We are profitable B2B startup and believe in organic growth. Our vision is to create a global technology company which stays for decades. We might take time to understand but would like to build things to last long.”

The company has over 75 clients ranging from the exclusive e-commerce solution providers like Ecom express to the traditional behemoths like DTDC, Blue Dart, Safe Express, Bajaj Capital, Hitachi etc.

The company currently has a team of 30 and they plan to expand the team for sales, delivery & product and would reach a number of 60 in next few months.