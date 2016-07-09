Billionaires

The Fascinating Janitor To Billionaire Journey

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Fascinating Janitor To Billionaire Journey
Image credit: Wikimedia
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fashion brand, Forever 21 needs no introduction! High on style, the popular apparel retail giant is a global hit. Founded by South Korean husband and wife duo – Do Won Chang and Jin Sook in Los Angeles in 1984, the international brand has 480 stores worldwide, generating $3 billion in sales annually. However, there is a story of sweat and grit behind all the success.

After moving to the States from Korea in 1981, Do Won Chang worked three jobs at the same time – a janitor, gas station attendant and in a coffee shop to support his entrepreneurial dreams.

He decided to venture into retail business while working at a pumping gas. Pursuing his passion with the support of his hardworking wife, the duo opened their first store in California, names Fashion 21, which
later became Forever 21. Initially, the Changs aimed to provide fast and affordable street fashion catering to Korean-American teens. In just one year, their sales reached $700,000, leading to literally them opening a new store every six months. Turning it into a family business, the couple’s daughters Linda and Esther are involved in running the company. What kept them going was faith and belief in what they were set out to do. Truly inspirational!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Billionaires

The World's Wealthiest People Went to These Schools

Billionaires

Kylie Jenner Is Officially the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire. Here Are 9 Others.

Billionaires

Realistic Approach to Becoming a Billionaire