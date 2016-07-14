3 Critical Business Skills You Need to Master -- Now

July 14, 2016 4 min read

No matter how you define being an entrepreneur – inventing a product, starting a business, or being innovative at the company you work for – you are no stranger to honing your product. Chances are you’ve put in countless hours and effort toward achieving whatever vision it is that you have. But the crucial piece that a lot of entrepreneurs miss is that it is just as important to spend time honing their own skills.

There are three priceless skills that all entrepreneurs need to master to reach success, regardless of what their end goal is:

1. Focus. If you find yourself jumping from your emails to your calendar to a project and then back to your emails, chances are you’ve just wasted 20 minutes without making any solid progress. Let go of the multi-tasking myth, and train yourself to focus on each goal in turn.

2. Body language. If you ask Vanessa Van Edwards, Huffington Post columnist and lead investigator at the Science of People, she’ll tell you exactly how your body language is costing you success. In her course, Body Language for Entrepreneurs, she shows two Shark Tank pitches side-by-side to demonstrate just how bad body language can kill your pitch and get you a resounding "no."

3. Negotiation. From years of negotiation experience as an entertainment lawyer, Bob Woolf can tell you that developing empathy and being kind are two of the biggest advantages you can give yourself at the negotiation table. The people you’re negotiating with are likely as nervous as you are, and embracing kindness as your competitive advantage.

Let’s Get Moving

The key to all of these skills is time and practice. Learning how to present positive body language that will make sponsors want to invest in you is just as important as improving your product – but those skills won’t come overnight. Treat yourself as your most valuable asset, and you’ll be shocked at how far you’ll go.

Celebrity instructor Vanessa Van Edwards is a body language expert who has trained several entrepreneurs on their way to success. Monica Enand, the founder of Zapproved has even gone on to say:

“Vanessa's presentation style is so engaging and entertaining that I believe everyone in any job function will get something extremely useful out of it.”

The most important things you'll learn in the course are:

How to enhance your nonverbal brand to ace your elevator pitches.

How to use your knowledge of body language to build the best team for your business.

Instill confidence in others and influence them to buy into your vision.

