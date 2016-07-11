Breaking: SEC Investigating Tesla for Possible Securities Law Breach
1 min readThis story originally appeared on CNBC
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Tesla Motors over a potential securities law breach, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The early-stage investigation comes after Tesla didn't notify investors of a fatal crash involving its Autopilot function, an unnamed source told the Journal. Tesla has said that May 7 crash was not a "material" event, the Journal said.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.