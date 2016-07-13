Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

July 13, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Safety lessons. Tesla has announced that its autopilot function was activated at the time of a second, non-fatal crash. The company is preparing a blog post to educate drivers about autopilot.

Too far. The Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. kindly asks patrons to play Pokémon Go elsewhere.

Friendly swap. Google and LinkedIn traded 3.5 million square feet of office buildings and development space in California. Google hopes to move forward with futuristic campus plans.

Original series. Apple wants developers to apply for its new reality show, Planet of the Apps.

Video chat. Google has enabled video recording and messaging on its Hangouts app for Android.

Post-Prime Day. High demand for products during Amazon’s Prime Day led to some checkout difficulties for customers.

Back on track. Oculus is finally up to date on shipping pre-orders of its Rift virtual reality headsets -- four months behind schedule.

Wait for it. NBC will air the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics, but it will play after a delay, depending on time zone.